FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Holding Strong Around Multi-year Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest – Toying With A Fresh Two-Year Low
2022-04-19 08:00:00
Euro Gains as Japanese Yen Slides on Bank of Japan Divergence from Global Tightening
2022-04-19 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-19 11:00:00
Euro Gains as Japanese Yen Slides on Bank of Japan Divergence from Global Tightening
2022-04-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-17 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, Inflation
2022-04-17 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – Feeling the Strain as US Treasury Yields Continue to Rise
2022-04-19 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Hits 2k as Buyers Force a Break
2022-04-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-16 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable On the Back Foot Going Into Easter
2022-04-14 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
RBA Minutes Propels AUD/JPY to Extended Levels, USD/JPY at 20-Year High
2022-04-19 10:20:00
Euro Gains as Japanese Yen Slides on Bank of Japan Divergence from Global Tightening
2022-04-19 06:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Holding Strong Around Multi-year Highs

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Holding Strong Around Multi-year Highs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • The FTSE sitting near the 2019 highs, not far from record highs
  • May soon see a breakout if relative strength is any indication

The FTSE 100 has been extremely strong relative to other major global stock markets. This puts it in position to make a strong go at the yearly highs and beyond. Just above the 2022 high of 7687 is the 2019 high at 7727.

If the FTSE can manage to trade higher than that level on a daily closing basis, then it is quite possible we see a new record high above 7903. During these times of generally sagging global stocks and high levels of uncertainty it doesn’t seem possible, but the price action suggests we may see more strength.

Resistance is resistance, however, so before getting bulled up on the idea of new record levels the FTSE will need to convincingly cross the aforementioned levels. If we see the FTSE succumb to selling soon, watch 7536 on the downside. A break of that level could start to break the generally bullish tilt of the market.

Other than the recent short-term pullback lows there aren’t a lot of great levels to watch for on the downside for support. The 200-day MA is quite a ways away at 7273 (& rising). We would just need to monitor price action as things unfold for new levels to be created.

For now, watching to see if the FTSE can first make a run at the yearly high at 7687. If it can cross above on a daily closing basis then it could be in business to run to the record highs. On the flip-side, a rejection on an attempt to cross resistance could set the market up for a decline if it is forceful enough.

Advertisement

FTSE Daily Chart

ftse daily chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Watch EUR/USD, Setback Could Be Near
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Watch EUR/USD, Setback Could Be Near
2022-04-18 12:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook: Dollar Breakout or Euro Fake-out?
EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook: Dollar Breakout or Euro Fake-out?
2022-04-14 16:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Find Footing After Swift Reversal
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Find Footing After Swift Reversal
2022-04-14 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Reaches for Resistance
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Reaches for Resistance
2022-04-13 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish