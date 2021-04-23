FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Retreat from Resistance May Continue

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
2021-04-23 07:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-23 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold Prices Pause Rally as India's Covid Infections Surge, US Jobless Claims Fall
2021-04-23 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Bulls Back in the Driver's Seat?
2021-04-22 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
Real Time News
  • On Capital Gains Tax , DC sources says final bill likely to bring rate to high 30s not full 43% - Fox
  • The FTSE ran aground above 7000, an area of big focus. Further retracing looks to be in the cards. Get your #FTSE market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/7igqha5hFj https://t.co/vG4EzjYdi6
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.12% Wall Street: -0.13% FTSE 100: -0.48% France 40: -0.58% Germany 30: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XrNsCuQLbT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (APR) due at 13:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 60.5 Previous: 59.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
  • #Bitcoin has continued to head lower today, falling below the 50,000 level for the first time since early March. The crypto found support around 48,000 and is now trading slightly higher. $BTC https://t.co/cmjkELfJVR
  • It took 108 days for Dogecoin ($DOGEUSD) to advance approximately 9000% (to April 19) and only 4 days to reverse approximately 60% of the gains to today's intraday low https://t.co/YCAp8gJAcK
  • $USDJPY has taken out the 38.2% Fib of the 2021 range and in the process is cementing the 10th consecutive daily decline - what will be the longest consistent slide since August 2011 https://t.co/gJPqiQGX2G
  • $EURUSD with a clean bounce off of that support zone around prior resistance, getting closer to taking out the high https://t.co/RDP4frvCnN https://t.co/sybz1CEqQu
  • Russia proposes to discuss Donbas truce by April 27th.
  • Italy sees EU Funds boosting GDP by around 3.6% in 2026. Draghi: Sees 38% of EU funds for green projects, 25% for digital projects. #EU $EUR
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Retreat from Resistance May Continue

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Retreat from Resistance May Continue

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • The FTSE ran aground above 7000, an area of big focus
  • Further retracing looks to be in the cards
  • Consolidation period appears best case for now
The FTSE 100 ran aground at an area of resistance I’ve been focused on for some time now over 7000. The zone runs from just over 7000 up to around 7150 or so. It consists of numerous swing-lows created throughout 2019.

The lower portion of the zone has already proven to be a difficult spot for the FTSE to trade through with Tuesday seeing the index get hit for 2%. So far we haven’t seen much of a recovery from that damaging day, suggesting momentum wants to continue to the downside.

Dialing in a little closer to the hourly chart, we can see a head-and-shoulders pattern developing. The head of the pattern arriving at a pivotal spot raises the odds that this pattern will be validated. A break of the neckline is required, though, before running with the formation’s bearish bias.

A break below the neckline is seen as having a potentially confluent area of support in play via a trend-line off the late February low and March high at 6812. Perhaps this will end the retracement and set the FTSE up for another run at 7k+, but for now there is still room and time before that can become a consideration. If momentum on a down-move is strong, it is also possible we don’t see the FTSE hold support, which could set it up for an even stronger slide. Still some things to be sorted out before drawing further conclusions on that front.

From a short-term tactical standpoint, if short from longer-term resistance, then sitting tight as the H&S pattern develops could be a good move. For would-be shorts, waiting on a trigger of the head-and-shoulders pattern may be the best approach. But, note that confluent support arrives not far below the neckline pattern and could be the fly in the ointment for seeing a broader move lower develop.

For those who are looking for higher prices, risk/reward at this juncture doesn’t appear particularly encouraging. A drop and hold of the aforementioned support could quickly change the bias from short to long.

FTSE Daily Chart (hard turn off resistance)

FTSE daily chart

FTSE Hourly Chart (H&S pattern)

ftse hourly chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

