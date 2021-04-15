FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Big Resistance Coming into Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Key Levels to Watch: EUR/USD Gears Up for 1.20, DAX 30 Unable to Break Tight Range
2021-04-15 09:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Aiming for February Peak Ahead of US Retail Sales
2021-04-15 06:00:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU) Price Outlook: Failing to Benefit From USD Weakness But Break Higher Likely
2021-04-15 08:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices May Turn Higher as Long-Term Treasury Yields Stagnate
2021-04-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-15 09:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-15 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Silver is strengthening today, rising from 25.50 to currently trade above 25.85. The precious metal is now trading at a three week high. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/N00VYEmMlf
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.85% Gold: 1.56% Oil - US Crude: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0XcUzDWhqz
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (APR) Actual: 83 Expected: 83 Previous: 82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iQ76alFO1m
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.29% Gold: 1.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/87sd9nCfao
  • Sources: Italy's cabinet approves new stimulus package worth 40bln Euros. $EUR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (APR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 83 Previous: 82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • The S&P500 and Dow Jones both hit new record highs at the US market open. $SPY $DIA
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Big Resistance Coming into Focus

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Big Resistance Coming into Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE gained some momentum in recent trade
  • Test of big resistance over 7000 is important
  • Watch price action closely for further guidance
Advertisement

The FTSE 100 has been rolling higher the past couple of weeks after a choppy episode of trading. This was thought to potentially be the case when we looked at the index last week, as momentum was bound to come in at some point.

With the rise in place, stiff resistance starting from just over 7000 up to around 7150 looks likely to be coming into play very soon. The zone could indeed be a tough one for the FTSE to get through given how many times it was support throughout 2019.

There are roughly half a dozen times when the market bottomed during that 2019 stretch, which implies we should at least see a pause in the trend upon testing. How the reaction plays out will be important for determining a further bias.

If no rejection occurs, resulting in horizontal price action or simply an outright breakout, then it may not be long before even higher levels are achieved. It would still require a strong run to get to the record high over 7700, but the path will begin to become clearer.

In the event we see price get above the noted resistance zone, it will flip to becoming a potential source of support on a dip.

On the flip-side, since we are not yet at the zone we must of course still consider that it results in a ceiling. Given how the FTSE has traded, trading strongly higher then turning into a chop-fest for a few weeks to follow, it is quite possible this is the outcome here shortly.

From a tactical standpoint, existing longs may sit tight and see how price action plays out before making any material adjustments to risk. For those looking to initiate a fresh long, risk/reward isn’t particularly favorable here. And would be shorts might want to take a wait-and-see approach and see if a rejection can’t develop first before turning aggressively bearish.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q2 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (heading into big resistance)

FTSE daily chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-15 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
2021-04-14 20:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Range Coils– Loonie Break Imminent
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Range Coils– Loonie Break Imminent
2021-04-14 15:41:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed