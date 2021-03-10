FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Narrowing Range Setting the Table

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

FTSE narrowing range leading to a triangle pattern

Price action suggests that a breakout is nearing

Upside favored at the moment, but could take time for confirmation

The FTSE 100 continues to find itself in a directionless state, oscillating back and for since the beginning of the year. The range, however, is narrowing and this could bode well for a trading opportunity soon. With a little more time the triangle could offer a pent up situation that leads to a strong move.

It would be ideal for the pattern to tighten a bit more before confirming, but it has developed enough to qualify as a valid pattern. Given the direction of the trend prior to its development and generally firm appetite for risk, a top-side breakout appears most likely at this time.

But at the moment risk/reward isn’t appealing with price pressed up against the top-side trend-line of the pattern. A dip back towards a would-be apex, or worse the lower trend-line, could unfold first.

Looking to some actual levels, on the top-side a daily close above 6799 will have a break towards the top of the triangle at 6903 in play, with some very important levels from 2019 to consider afterward. There are numerous lows in the same vicinity from a year-long range to watch from 7025 up to around 7150.

If the FTSE fails and breaks the lower trend-line of the triangle support levels clock in at 6465, then 6397 down to 6262 where the 200-day MA lies along with a low from November.

For now, the bias is neutral but with a little more time we could have some identifiable cues to work with.

FTSE Daily Chart (triangle forming)

FTSE Chart by TradingView

