US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
2021-03-08 06:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Brittle as Risk Storm Nears
2021-03-10 12:00:00
2021-03-10 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
2021-03-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
2021-03-10 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
2021-03-09 09:00:00
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
2021-03-10 03:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Narrowing Range Setting the Table

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Narrowing Range Setting the Table

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE narrowing range leading to a triangle pattern
  • Price action suggests that a breakout is nearing
  • Upside favored at the moment, but could take time for confirmation
The FTSE 100 continues to find itself in a directionless state, oscillating back and for since the beginning of the year. The range, however, is narrowing and this could bode well for a trading opportunity soon. With a little more time the triangle could offer a pent up situation that leads to a strong move.

It would be ideal for the pattern to tighten a bit more before confirming, but it has developed enough to qualify as a valid pattern. Given the direction of the trend prior to its development and generally firm appetite for risk, a top-side breakout appears most likely at this time.

But at the moment risk/reward isn’t appealing with price pressed up against the top-side trend-line of the pattern. A dip back towards a would-be apex, or worse the lower trend-line, could unfold first.

Looking to some actual levels, on the top-side a daily close above 6799 will have a break towards the top of the triangle at 6903 in play, with some very important levels from 2019 to consider afterward. There are numerous lows in the same vicinity from a year-long range to watch from 7025 up to around 7150.

If the FTSE fails and breaks the lower trend-line of the triangle support levels clock in at 6465, then 6397 down to 6262 where the 200-day MA lies along with a low from November.

For now, the bias is neutral but with a little more time we could have some identifiable cues to work with.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (triangle forming)

ftse 100 daily chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

