Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EURUSD Moves Sideways Ahead of the Press Conference
2020-09-10 11:59:00
Nasdaq and EURUSD: Have Traders Roused the 'Buy the Dip' Mentality?
2020-09-10 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
US-China Tensions to Amplify Recent AUD/USD, S&P 500, Oil Volatility?
2020-09-10 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Emergency Brexit Talks in Focus, GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-09-10 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Stuck in Channel, Waiting on Actionable Price Action

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Stuck in Channel, Waiting on Actionable Price Action

2020-09-10 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE grinding its way lower, but holding support (for now)
  • Following channel as a guide for as long as it lasts

FTSE grinding its way lower, but holding support (for now)

The FTSE looked headed for a breakdown last week, but managed to keep intact the integrity of the downward channel its been stuck inside the past few months. With last week’s hold the lower line of the channel since June just grew in importance.

The downward channel continues to dominate price action, but at some point this structure will get broken, whether that results in a downdraft or rally is to be seen. The longer the FTSE leans lower the higher the likelihood appears that we see a retest of the March low or worse.

For this scenario to gain traction the FTSE needs to drop below the lower parallel of the channel. Oftentimes when channels are broken in the direction of the trend the orderly price action becomes disorderly with a burst in the direction of the path of least resistance.

If, however, the FTSE can maintain the lower parallel, then it could set up to at least test the upper parallel, or better. At first it will be viewed as a line of resistance would-be sellers may want to use for solid risk/reward short entries. If the top-side line breaks, then the long-side could gain traction towards the falling 200-day at 6461.

For now, there isn’t much to be done other than be patient until either the bottom-side line is broken, top-side line tested/broken. At some point soon with summer ending we should see markets spring to life or fall quickly. A seasonally weak time of the year is being greeted with plenty of risks out there – Brexit, Coronavirus, and U.S. elections/China tensions, so the downside continues to the more likely direction over the coming weeks…

FTSE Daily Chart (watch top and bottom-side of channel)

FTSE daily chart

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

