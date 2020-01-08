FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
2020-01-08 10:35:00
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Opening Range Amid Failed Test of August High
2020-01-08 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Surge as Iran Attacks US Bases in Iraq
2020-01-08 09:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Crypto Price Forecast: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD Levels to Watch
2020-01-07 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The persistent weakness of the $EUR against the $USD, which began in late September 2018, will likely persist in the first few months of 2020. You can read my outlook for Q1 here: https://t.co/ATkRw0505q
  • The $JPY is the third most traded currency by volume with an ADV (average daily volume) above $1.0 bn. It is known to be one of the world's 'safe-haven' currencies. Find out the other currencies in this basket and how to trade them here: https://t.co/QZ94q44M8c https://t.co/sYSZj3J21t
  • SNB intervention back in vogue at familiar levels for $EURCHF https://t.co/oS3jxD3AiS
  • A US Official states that there were no US casualties in Iran strikes on Iraq base
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JAN 3), Actual: 13.5% Expected: N/A Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-08
  • RT @vonderleyen: #LSEEurope: Before the end of the month, I expect both the British & European Parliaments to ratify the agreement. In just…
  • RT @vonderleyen: But when the sun rises again on February 1st, the EU & the UK will still be the best of friends and partners. The bonds be…
  • @DavidCottleFX @sarahcottle 😠😡🤬
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.92%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 79.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bTA5XuIQwb
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JAN 3) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-08
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner

2020-01-08 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE pulling off May 2018 trend-line bullishly so far
  • 2019 high, and maybe ATH could coming soon

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q4 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE pulling off May 2018 trend-line bullishly so far

The FTSE went on a late-year tear with the help of a generally strong global risk appetite, but ran into some trouble around solid trend-line resistance. The line in question connects the record high created in May of 2018 with the 2019 high forged in July.

The market was overbought into resistance, so seeing a pullback develop isn’t surprising, and with the way other major stock markets have held up, it isn’t surprising to see the pullback unfold rather gradually. These types of grinding retracements suggest the trend prior to their development has staying power.

But resistance does need to be overtaken for the FTSE to continue to its ascent towards the 2019 high or better. To confirm a break of the trend-line, a breakout above 7665 on a daily closing basis is desired. It wouldn’t be long from there that the July high at 7727 can come into play.

It may be a bit of a tall ask in the short-term to get to the 7903-record high from 2018, but a breakout above the December and 2019 high will have that level lined up as the next threshold of importance.

On the down-side, if the FTSE is to maintain its bullish tilt it is unlikely it will test support around the 7440 level from peaks created during Q3/Q4, but should weakness evolve to that point it will be viewed as a likely spot to see a bounce develop from, at the least.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Looking for Equity Forecasts? The Q1 Report Is Out.
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (Pulling back from 2018 t-line in bullish fashion so far)

FTSE daily chart, pulling back from 2018 t-line in bullish fashion so far

UK 100 Index Chart by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 1030 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
2020-01-08 10:35:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?
2020-01-08 02:00:00
EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY Signals to Consider - Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Outlook
EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY Signals to Consider - Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Outlook
2020-01-07 15:30:00
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-01-07 11:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.