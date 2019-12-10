FTSE Technical Outlook – Selling Could Soon Bring Long-term Support into Play

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
GBP/USD
News
UK General Election Preview: Everything You Need to Know
2019-12-10 12:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Nigel Farage's Election Strategy Backfires
2019-12-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Nudging Slowly Higher, Silver Outlook Supportive Ahead of Risk
2019-12-10 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Markets Eye Fed, UK Vote, US Tariffs
2019-12-10 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/stJYkA66PR
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • DAX 30 sell-off continues...down 1.6% #dax #equities @DailyFX Price via @IGcom https://t.co/qJxs4rkL7U
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/4uin0kDraz
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.43% Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n5FH8VIcAN
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6mXD54E7Mm
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you're free. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • $NOK underperforming relative to its major counterparts following the Norges Bank Regional Network Report - The report highlighted that growth in the autumn months rose 2.1%, down from 3%.
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇪🇺 #Eurozone Dec ZEW Expectations Survey: 11.2 v -1.0 prior (1st + reading since Apr 2019; highest since Mar 2018) 🇩🇪 #GERM…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US NIFB Small Business Optimism Nov: 104.7 (est 103.0 ; prev 102.4)
FTSE Technical Outlook – Selling Could Soon Bring Long-term Support into Play

FTSE Technical Outlook – Selling Could Soon Bring Long-term Support into Play

2019-12-10 10:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE continues to be a global laggard, looks headed lower
  • 2016 trend-line could soon come into play on further weakness

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q4 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE continues to be a global laggard, looks headed lower

The FTSE is rolling down towards its worst levels since October and August, when the index was heading towards completing a head-and-shoulders topping pattern. The H&S didn’t trigger, but since bouncing off the would-be neckline of the pattern the FTSE hasn’t done itself much good in repairing its overall technical posturing.

The nearly two-month long grind of a rally since the October low suggested that it could break down again as tepid upward momentum was a sign of weak participation. The recent breakdown, lasting only a couple of weeks, has fresh multi-month lows in the scope of a near-term outlook.

A break of 7020/04 (Aug/Oct lows) will have in play the 2016 trend-line that connects with the 2019 low. Despite it only having the bare requirement to constitute a trend-line, that is only two connecting points, it’s still a strong one given the significant bull market lows those two occurrences were.

From a tactical standpoint, the FTSE remains a difficult market to get a handle on, and this week’s ‘Brexit’ vote isn’t likely to make it any easier. But, overall the trading bias is tilted in favor of sellers. Need to be mindful, however, of the 7k area and then the 2016 trend-line along the way. One or both of those levels is seen as having a high likelihood of bringing some type of bullish response.

Check out this guide for 4 ideas on how to Build Confidence in Trading.

FTSE Daily Chart (Short bias, watch price and trend-line support)

FTSE daily chart, short bias, watch price and trend-line support

UK 100 Index Chart by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 1030 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

