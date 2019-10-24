FTSE 100 Outlook: Putting Topping Pattern to the Test

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved
2019-10-24 11:53:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: ECB Meeting Now in Focus After Mixed PMIs
2019-10-24 08:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Remains Firm Despite Ongoing Confusion
2019-10-24 09:03:00
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rallies May Not be Finished - Positioning Shifts Around Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Draghi says governments with fiscal space should act in a timely manner $EUR
  • RT @ecb: Draghi: Governments with fiscal space should act in an effective and timely manner. In countries where public debt is high, govern…
  • $EURUSD right back to 1.1127, where it was prior to the rate decision at 11:45 GMT.
  • ECB's Draghi says headline inflation is likely to decline slightly before rising at the year-end $EUR
  • RT @ecb: Watch ECB press conference live: President Mario Draghi explains today’s monetary policy decisions https://t.co/GZvL5Xa8sl
  • ECB's Draghi says incoming data confirms protracted weakness and prominent downside risks $EUR
  • ECB's Draghi says the ECB are ready to adjust all instruments $EUR
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/AjaVUEvty5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zmIn426KLS
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jZxNxMXCj7
FTSE 100 Outlook: Putting Topping Pattern to the Test

FTSE 100 Outlook: Putting Topping Pattern to the Test

2019-10-24 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE rally putting topping pattern to the test
  • Watch trend-line off summer high, Sep high

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q4 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE rally putting topping pattern to the test

The FTSE started off from the neckline of a would-be head-and-shoulders pattern, and as such the pattern has yet to become official, remains only a scenario. One that could come off the board soon. The 200-day has done little in the past 24 hours to act as a level of importance, unlike it has on several occasions in recent months.

The burst through the major moving average isn’t complete and could fail at the trend-line off the July high. If this is the case, then the head-and-shoulders (H&S) top, while getting more complicated, will still remain in play. In fact, as long as the FTSE doesn’t rise above the September high at 7440 that will remain the case.

But we will still need a sharp drop and break of both the neckline and 2016 trend-line to get things rolling downhill in a meaningful manner. Again, the H&S top is still just an idle scenario until then.

If the trend-line breaks as it looks like it might, then the 7440 level becomes the next focus as resistance. A breakout beyond that point would not only erase the aforementioned topping sequence, but also bring into play the July high at 7727.

Check out this guide for 4 ideas on how to Build Confidence in Trading.

FTSE Daily Chart (H&S top under fire, broader rally coming?)

FTSE 100 Outlook: Putting Topping Pattern to the Test

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Charts Building Breakout Patterns
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Charts Building Breakout Patterns
2019-10-24 11:00:00
Silver Prices Clear Downtrend from September High - What's Next for XAG/USD?
Silver Prices Clear Downtrend from September High - What's Next for XAG/USD?
2019-10-23 17:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price - Zones and Levels to Monitor
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price - Zones and Levels to Monitor
2019-10-23 14:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action?
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action?
2019-10-23 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.