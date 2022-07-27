News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Latest – EUR/USD Driven by Energy Fears and FOMC Outcome
2022-07-27 09:35:00
EURUSD Falls on Economic Contraction Concerns, Parity In Focus with FOMC On Tap
2022-07-27 03:30:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes
2022-07-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Correction Nears Completion
2022-07-26 19:30:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
Gold Price Bottled-Up By Incoming US Data and Risk Barrage
2022-07-26 08:02:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Cable Rises Ahead of FOMC, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2022-07-27 11:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Recovery Rally Still Has Time

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 price action smacks of corrective bounce, nothing more
  • Nasdaq 100 is carving out what could become a bear-flag

Since the S&P 500 hit a low last month the thinking has been that we will see higher prices, but it will only amount to a recovery bounce not the beginning of another big leg higher. So far that notion is being validated by the choppy upward price action.

The lack of upside conviction after a 25% decline shows market interest in owning stocks isn’t particularly strong. We never saw true capitulation selling typically associated with market bottoms, so this isn’t surprising.

With the above in mind the market appears set for another swoon at some point in the not-too-distant future. The timing, in fact, lines up well for an old-school fall sell-off. The summer rally appears to still have some time, though, before leading into another wave of weakness.

The S&P has slope resistance that is keeping a lid on it at the moment. Perhaps this leads to a decline back into the 3800s before another attempt to rally. If it can post a daily close above 4016, then we could see further strength with the capper seen as no higher than 4200.

For now, the market may not fall apart, but it may be difficult to trade as choppy trading could worsen in the weeks ahead in the absence of a major catalyst. The fall looks set, though, to bring traders lots of volatility again.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is continuing to build a bear-flag pattern that at some point in the weeks ahead could signal the beginning of another large leg lower. The overlapping price action in this leading index should be particularly concerning for the long side of the market.

We may see more strength, but looking to the 12500 area as the highest the NDX will make it before carving out a high. The bear-flag is anticipated to fill out further in the days/weeks ahead before eventually breaking.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

