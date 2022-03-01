S&P 500 Forecast: Continued Volatility with an Upward Bias

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: German Inflation (5.1%) Helps Failing EUR/USD
2022-03-01 13:50:00
Swiss Franc Leaps as Euro Sinks on Ukraine War Risk Rotation. Will EUR/CHF Go Lower?
2022-03-01 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Ukraine Tensions, Traders Eye US Strategic Reserve Release
2022-03-01 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill
2022-02-28 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Russia Sanctions Trigger Rebound, Volatility Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-28 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-01 08:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Continued Volatility with an Upward Bias

S&P 500 Forecast: Continued Volatility with an Upward Bias

Paul Robinson, Strategist

S&P 500 Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 volatility to remain high for foreseeable future
  • Despite volatility the trading bias remains for higher levels
  • This doesn’t mean we may not see a big move lower first

S&P 500 Forecast: Continued Volatility with an Upward Bias

The S&P 500 is well off its worst levels of the year, and while it is possible this is a recovery bounce before another leg lower there appears to be more upside first. But traders will want to be careful not to chase this move higher, rather use volatility to their advantage. The thinking is it could just be corrective, and at some point the market will swoon again.

With that in mind, trading the volatility with a short-term directional bias seems to make the most sense. On the upside, this means looking to jabs lower that start to lose selling momentum as potential opportunities to establish short-term long positions.

Looking higher, there is some room up to the 200-day at 4462 and a trend-line running off the January high. The two lines are in confluence, so it would likely make for a stiff test. At that juncture it may set up for a script flip and shorts become the way to play. We’ll cross that bridge should we get there.

For now, looking at dips as potential long opportunities. The key here is taking the short-term trading mentality when operating under current market conditions, as good two-way trade offers up opportunities. The retracement could be sharp, but it isn’t viewed as probable that if the upside is to remain in play that the recent low at 4114 will get fully tested.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Remains at Risk as EUR/USD Implied Volatility Surges and Retail Traders Go Long
Euro Remains at Risk as EUR/USD Implied Volatility Surges and Retail Traders Go Long
2022-03-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Russia Sanctions Trigger Rebound, Volatility Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Russia Sanctions Trigger Rebound, Volatility Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-28 21:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Ahead of RBA - Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Ahead of RBA - Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-02-28 20:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Volatility Rules, Clarity Lacking
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Volatility Rules, Clarity Lacking
2022-02-28 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed