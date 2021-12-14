S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks

Advertisement

The S&P 500 is rolling over here a bit, and on that we could see a gap-fill develop soon down to 4591. This may stem the tides of selling, but the real focal point is the trend-line from October 2020. It held earlier in the month and so it will be viewed as support again until broken. The key will be whether we can get an indication from price action that an inflection point wants to form.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

