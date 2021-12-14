News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Trader Caution Called for on Omicron Spread, Fed Meeting | Sentiment Webinar
2021-12-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Diverging Policies Between ECB and FOMC
2021-12-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-14 10:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
2021-12-14 04:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-13 19:05:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Listless, Waiting For a Shot of Fed-Inspired Volatility
2021-12-14 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-13 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Drift, UK Jobs Data Mixed
2021-12-14 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; BOE & ECB Rate Decisions; Canada Inflation Rate; Australia Jobs Report
2021-12-13 19:55:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks

S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks

Paul Robinson, Strategist
The S&P 500 is rolling over here a bit, and on that we could see a gap-fill develop soon down to 4591. This may stem the tides of selling, but the real focal point is the trend-line from October 2020. It held earlier in the month and so it will be viewed as support again until broken. The key will be whether we can get an indication from price action that an inflection point wants to form.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

