News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-01 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-30 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Bounces as US Dollar Digests Powell Pivot and Data Beat. Where To From Here?
2021-12-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ on Tap as Prices Languish Below Key Moving Average
2021-12-01 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook
2021-12-01 13:30:00
S&P 500 Stages Reversal, Dollar Volatility After Powell, Dow the Worrying Signal
2021-12-01 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as Powell’s Pivot Lifts Treasury Yields. Will XAU/USD Go Lower?
2021-12-01 02:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-01 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
2021-12-01 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-30 20:30:00
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
More View more
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook

Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 rolling over towards old high, support
  • Dow Jones about to test the 200-day moving average
  • Dow Jones weaker, may test prior summer record high

Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook

The S&P 500 is declining towards the prior record high notched in September at 4545. This will be an interesting test as there have been other times (highlighted in blue) where the market declined to an old high and held it as support for another launch to record highs.

There was one time recently, in September, where this was not the case and momentum took the S&P through the old high and then snapped a trend-line as well. This lead to an extended correction period.

The question is, how will price behave upon a thorough test here?

Should we see a strong reversal or gap-down that immediately fills, then it is more likely than not we have another repeat of a decline holding a prior high before launching the market back to a new record. Should the old high break, there is a trend-line from October 2020 not far below that may hold the market afloat, but given it has the bare minimum criteria to create a trend-line it isn’t viewed as major support.

For now, in wait-and-see mode. If the market can reverse here soon at support then would-be longs may want to look for continuation trades back to the upside. A push through support with momentum could indicate a larger correction is getting under way.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is very near an important threshold, with the 200-day moving average lying just below at 34348. A test and reversal around the 200-day could indicate an end of a decline. Not far below the 200 is a trend-line running over from June. We may see a solid push through the 200 initially, tag off of support below, then reversal higher. In any event, expect a bit of volatility around the widely-watched moving average.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 has been doing its best to undergo a horizontal correction. Price action is struggling around the top-side channel line running higher from last summer, and even starting to carve out a bearish head-and-shoulders. But this pattern won’t be valid until the neckline is broken and a decline below 15905 develops. This would bring the old high at 15681 into play and possibly worse.

If price can continue to move sideways, though, then the head-and-shoulders could get negated relatively soon. If this is the case, then watch how price behaves around the upper channel line, it has been a fairly stiff ceiling thus far.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Short-term Burst in Momentum May Develop
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Short-term Burst in Momentum May Develop
2021-11-30 16:25:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Dip Bringing Trend Support into Play
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Dip Bringing Trend Support into Play
2021-11-30 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
2021-11-29 20:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-11-29 19:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100