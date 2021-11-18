News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
2021-11-18 08:00:00
Wall Street
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-17 18:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Breaking news

Turkish Central Bank Cuts Repo Rate, Signals More Cuts in December

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Consolidation Period Continues

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Consolidation Period Continues

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 treading water, could use some more time
  • Nasdaq 100 hanging out around a top-side trend-line from last year
  • Dow Jones weaker, may test prior summer record high

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Consolidation Period Continues

The S&P 500 hasn’t gone anywhere of recent and that could be a good thing. After becoming extremely extended during the October run a period of sideways price action could set up a strong base that leads to sustained gains.

It’s too soon to tell if that is what is happening here, or if perhaps we will see a correction happen that takes price back down to the old high seen during the late summer. If we see more horizontal price action, great, if we don’t a test of the old high could also offer up a nice opportunity to join the trend with a backstop from which to assess risk.

In either scenario, some time needs to elapse before clarity will present itself and a good risk/reward opportunity develops. Ideally, for a horizontal pattern to develop the market holds onto 4630 on a daily closing basis, and if we see some selling come in then a strong reaction is preferred off the 4545 level.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

spx daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 ran aground into the September 2020 top-side trend-line. Top-side trend-lines within a large channel structure can act as meaningful resistance and as accelerants when broken. So far we are seeing price move sideways around the line after a brief breach earlier this month.

We may see a near-term turn down again as the line comes into focus, but again this could be the best case scenario more broadly speaking as the market digests the October shot higher. A consolidation period around 15905 as the low could set the NDX to take out the top of the channel and accelerate higher.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

ndx daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is a bit weaker than the other two indices and could see the August high at 35631 soon. A test and reaction off that level could set the Dow up for another leg higher. It is possible it consolidates up here as well, which would be healthy as well. In ‘wait-and-see’ mode.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dji daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: RBNZ Weighs on Kiwi - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: RBNZ Weighs on Kiwi - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-11-17 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Bottoming Efforts Take Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Bottoming Efforts Take Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-11-17 18:35:00
Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Key Resistance Pivot at Fresh 2021 High
Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Key Resistance Pivot at Fresh 2021 High
2021-11-17 18:00:00
EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support
EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support
2021-11-17 15:00:00
