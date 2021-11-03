News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Levels to Watch
2021-11-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Slump as API Inventories Rise Ahead of OPEC+
2021-11-03 11:29:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Eyed After API Stocks Build, China Inventory Releases
2021-11-03 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity
2021-11-03 13:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-03 05:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slides as Markets Mull Over Timeline Between Taper and Tightening
2021-11-03 13:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Short-Term Range Remains in Place Ahead of The Fed
2021-11-03 10:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Flexes Against British Pound Ahead of the Fed and BoE. Where to for GBP/USD?
2021-11-03 07:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
Federal Reserve Taper Baked In, So What Are the Dollar and S&P 500 Scenarios?
2021-11-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Aussie taken to the woodshed after RBA possible trend reversal here in $AUDUSD, fresh lower-low that's now seeing a bounce, bit of resistance around prior support if this can hold below .7500 through today's #FOMC, door stays open for deeper bearish move $AUD https://t.co/gckDgB40QO
  • Ethereum with quite the trend over the past month and change got a bump last week with Altair and that's led to fresh ATH $ETH seems almost ignored with $SHIB and the like getting so much attention #Ethereum #ETH https://t.co/qAatvksiw9
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/xzn8cGLiGR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 81.03%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/r2dGxv86fq
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (OCT) Actual: 571K Expected: 400K Previous: 568K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZQN8fVhv76
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (OCT) due at 12:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/R5VPvgdHQm
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (29/OCT) Actual: -3.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 grinding higher in record territory
  • Nasdaq 100 rising towards year+ long top-side channel line
  • Dow Jones at intermediate-term top-side trend-line

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead

The S&P 500 continues to grind higher after breaking out into record territory. The price action is typical in that once the market heads to fresh highs it tends to float its way higher. This behavior should be respected, but we shouldn’t become complacent.

With each small push higher the inevitable pullback approaches. It may be a tiny subtle dip, it could be a sudden and violent one to several day affair. If we see price dip lower the first level to watch is the old high at 4545, it may provide a shelf for the market.

Tactically speaking, for those long from lower levels it is a good idea to at least have some type of trailing stop strategy in place in the event we see a dip. For those looking to join the trend higher it can be difficult to resist the urge to pay up and get in, but often times if you are patient you can eventually get in at levels that were seen a few weeks back or longer.

For example, in June the market broke out to a new record high and continued higher for about three weeks before eventually having a sudden dip that took price back to levels from two months prior. There was another breakout in July that saw the SPX sag back a month later to the same breakout level.

So while it can be painful to watch the market go higher without you, it is often prudent to just wait for a dip before entering; especially true in equity indices. This is where the old high from September may come into play at some point, similarly to what we saw during the spring and summer (see dotted blue lines on chart below).

It is certainly possible that the level doesn’t hold, as it didn’t in September before a more extended correction unfolded, but this is why watching price action on tests of support and resistance becomes so important. The July and August instances saw sharp reversals off support, while in September momentum was strong as it broke through the old high (see red dotted line in chart below).

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is running towards the test of the top-side channel line dating to September 2020. The line is about 16300 at this point in time, but is a moving target of course given its trajectory. The old high at 15701 is viewed as support.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is trading at the May to current top-side trend-line, a threshold that isn’t viewed as highly significant but could mark the beginning a small dent. The old high at 35631 is viewed as the first level of support.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DJI daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Brewing- FOMC, NFP on Tap
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Brewing- FOMC, NFP on Tap
2021-11-02 18:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends
2021-11-02 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Teeters Ahead of FOMC, NFP- November Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Teeters Ahead of FOMC, NFP- November Levels
2021-11-01 17:01:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
2021-11-01 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish