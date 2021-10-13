News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher
2021-10-13 12:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower on US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-13 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-10-13 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady, Sterling Gains on EUR, JPY
2021-10-13 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2021-10-13 03:00:00
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 looking like it could make a lower low
  • Nasdaq 100 heading towards Sep ’20 slope
  • Dow Jones appears set for a date with the 200-day

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable

The S&P 500 appears to be set for more weakness, or a test of the recent lows at 4278 at the least. It would seem we need to see a bit of a wash-out to turn things around, but perhaps if the lows hold and we see the market turn and create a short-term higher-high we could see a rally mount.

It’s a difficult spot from a tactical standpoint given the choppiness we have seen. The thinking is that shorts have the upper hand, but confidence is muted on it being an ‘easy’ trade. Longs have little appeal without a break above the trend-line off the record high and a return to an uptrend (higher highs/higher lows), or a wash-out type low that indicates an exhaustion in selling.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is closing in on a test of an important uptrend slope. The trend-line running higher from September 2020 is a sturdy one with several inflection points giving it serious validity. Not far below the line is the 200-day moving average, so you could make the case that they are in relative confluence. The area from around 14385 down to 14032 is an important one.

If we see some volatile price action that turns the tides higher, then it could offer traders an opportunity to join the trend higher with a backstop in place. A breakdown below support would indicate a larger move lower is underway as ‘buy-the-dip’ fails.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is a mess with price action chunking its way sideways in a range. The bottom of the range at 33613 is effectively in confluence with the 200-day moving average at 33530 (& climbing). Given the chop-fest we are seeing in the Dow I’m inclined to stay away from it for now until we get further clarity in price action.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DJI daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

