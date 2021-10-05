Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs
2021-10-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
2021-10-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP
2021-10-05 14:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Senator Warren says Fed Chair Powell has failed as a leader, citing culture at Fed and response to outcry over policymaker trading
  • ICE raises Brent Crude Oil Futures Margins by 8.7% - Change effective from close of business on Oct 7th and reflected in margin calls made on Oct 8th #oott
  • Despite the unresolved concerns around the US debt ceiling, US-China tensions and monetary policy steering, the S&P 500 and Dollar bounced at key support. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses Tuesday trade! https://t.co/haXriTES6x
  • Nasdaq already at that first resistance level legit bounce so far, could extend given current momo couple of add'l topside r levels added, 15k key if it gets there ahead of #NFP this week $NQ $QQQ https://t.co/wTGhvdL76E https://t.co/JsK1aR10OD
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • $EURUSD trying to get back into trend Support set on Thurs, held on Friday. Minor bounce yday and sellers taking another swing today. very interesting setup for NFP, next support zone on my chart 1448-1500 https://t.co/1ZfHCsEFd5
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) soars for a second day in a row on huge uptick in volume...#shib #shibainu #cryptocurrencies @DailyFXTeam via @CoinMarketCap https://t.co/07LqnY4JQ4
  • Gold continues to look weak, could hit big support relatively soon. A move higher could be sluggish as trend remains unfavorable. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/TBysesLk7T https://t.co/3Fxbs5Q3kH
  • Manchin reportedly not ruling out a $1.9-2.2trilllion social safety package - CNN
  • @JohnKicklighter you just guessed my 4th mandate on the very first try. You get me.
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Nasdaq 100 has been declining out of a head-and-shoulders pattern that was discussed not long ago, but if support has anything to do with it then it may be a truncated move. Support via the bottom-side of a one-year-long channel is coming up quickly.

How price behaves around a level is more important than the level itself. If we see a volatile reversal or bounce followed by a successful retest, something that indicates a exhaustion in selling then we could post a low that sticks.

We will respect support until broken, but it is possible with seasonality and the newsflow not favorable that we see a break below support outside of the bullish channel. In the event we do, then we could be entered a period of extended weakness.

Again, important to see how price behaves here as an important inflection point nears.

For the full set of details, please see the video above…

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
2021-10-05 12:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
2021-10-04 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakout Begins for Loonie - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakout Begins for Loonie - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-04 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100