EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
2021-09-21 08:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
2021-09-21 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2021-09-21 13:22:00
Fed Taper Focus May Help Stall the S&P 500’s Collapse, Dollar’s Charge
2021-09-21 05:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to look poised for more selling as the near-term trend remains pointed lower. With that in mind, the trading bias looks to lean favorably for shorts. This could be the case until the important 200-day moving average is tested, a threshold that is also in confluence with prior points of resistance and support. Overall, there is about 800-900 points to go before the 33206 level is hit.

DJI Daily Chart

Dow Jones daily chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed