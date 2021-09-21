Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to look poised for more selling as the near-term trend remains pointed lower. With that in mind, the trading bias looks to lean favorably for shorts. This could be the case until the important 200-day moving average is tested, a threshold that is also in confluence with prior points of resistance and support. Overall, there is about 800-900 points to go before the 33206 level is hit.

DJI Daily Chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

