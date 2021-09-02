News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive

Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Dow Jones is treading water moving sideways, a generally positive development within the context of an uptrend. Could soon see a rotation out of new school growth names into the old school stocks. Will need to see a decline below 34690 to trigger any real concern about the broader bullish outlook.

DJI Daily Chart

dow jones daily chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

