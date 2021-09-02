Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive

The Dow Jones is treading water moving sideways, a generally positive development within the context of an uptrend. Could soon see a rotation out of new school growth names into the old school stocks. Will need to see a decline below 34690 to trigger any real concern about the broader bullish outlook.

DJI Daily Chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX