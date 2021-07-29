Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

The Nasdaq 100 is trending higher in steady fashion within the confines of a rising channel. There is one potentially bearish sequence to watch on the hourly chart. For now, though, respecting the uptrend until we get confirming bearish price action…

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX