Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
EURUSD Slow Trigger Reversal and USDCAD Yet to Detonate After Fed, Before US GDP
2021-07-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Jumps After Oil and Gas Inventory Drop Saps Covid Fears
2021-07-29 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Bitcoin Taking the Shine Away From Gold?
2021-07-29 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • $USDCAD has dropped below its 20-day moving average for the first time in 38 trading days. As far as monetary policy focused crosses go, this is a good one; and the BOC has already tapered twice as the Fed drags its feet https://t.co/18gBHWKzJ8
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6IgbcOeZDZ
  • Seeing some continued US Dollar weakness post-FOMC as expected. $DXY hitting fresh monthly lows with weekly jobless claims data and the 2Q GDP report released this morning both disappointing relative to consensus. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/29/us-dollar-hits-monthly-low-as-jobless-claims-q2-gdp-disappoint.html https://t.co/MnaABIzbRr
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.88% US 500: 0.52% France 40: 0.50% Wall Street: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7PWjwTJE5Y
  • The US 2Q GDP was technically better than the previous quarter at 6.5% (prev 6.3% revised down), but far more tame than the 8.4% forecasted. The $DXY Dollar Index is responding to the data with its fourth consecutive slide https://t.co/GsLyQwGaLC
  • White House says it is necessary for congress to extend eviction moratorium, current ban cannot be extended unilaterally after high court case -BBG
  • AUD/USD defends the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report warns of a weaker-than-expected recovery. Get your $AUD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/6OpqGxv4ni https://t.co/eLEbTosjx9
  • RT @WVenketas: #FTSE100 index up 1% today and 9.70% YTD after several constituents posted record #earnings results with help from a #dovish…
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.01% Gold: 1.15% Oil - US Crude: 0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bApWwhOIbg
  • Gold Setting Up Potential Bullish Breakout - #GOLD chart https://t.co/6PeVqBptsC
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Nasdaq 100 is trending higher in steady fashion within the confines of a rising channel. There is one potentially bearish sequence to watch on the hourly chart. For now, though, respecting the uptrend until we get confirming bearish price action…

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX daily chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

