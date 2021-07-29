Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead
The Nasdaq 100 is trending higher in steady fashion within the confines of a rising channel. There is one potentially bearish sequence to watch on the hourly chart. For now, though, respecting the uptrend until we get confirming bearish price action…
Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
