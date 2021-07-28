News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
EURUSD and USDCAD Reversals More Suitable to Conditions but Beholden to Fed
2021-07-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Risk Forming a “Lower High” on Viral Concerns, Stockpiles Fall
2021-07-28 04:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Remain Pointed Higher
2021-07-28 12:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Investors Intensify Bearish Exposure, Now What?
2021-07-28 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement
2021-07-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls
2021-07-28 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-28 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD March Higher Halts Pre-Fed
2021-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
2021-07-28 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.46% Oil - US Crude: 0.28% Gold: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/H77sqToPS8
  • Please join @PeterHanksFX at 11:00 EST/15:00 GMT for your weekly stock market outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/KBcZpD43t6 https://t.co/V6ZEBUj1jK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.36%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IbMbabi8NR
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.41% Silver: 0.22% Gold: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wSkvWlJyM4
  • Gold has been stuck in a holding pattern for the last few days with recent risk-off/risk-on events prompting very little reaction in the precious metal. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/KXzqjx8mU0 https://t.co/hQCwubIV5g
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.77% US 500: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.14% Germany 30: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/u03rrXpglC
  • It's FOMC day! Measures of vol have been creeping up the past 48-hours - what does this mean for $DXY, $EURUSD, Gold? We're talking all this and more for the Mid-Week Market Update, starting now: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/140187219
  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) baulks at initial resistance at $41.3k - mkt looks overbought. Second time lucky? #bitcoin #btc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/KxFqY8gBig
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • 🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (JUN) Actual: $-91.21B Previous: $-88.16B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Remain Pointed Higher

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Remain Pointed Higher

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 continues to hold steady with trend
  • Dow Jones looking to break free from base
  • Nasdaq 100 remains status quo, higher

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Remain Pointed Higher

Stocks continue to be firm and after the most recent dip the S&P 500 tested and held a sturdy trend-line from October. The trend-line is a bit of a line-in-the-sand given its duration and multiple inflection points. The recent bout of weakness really put it to the test, but further solidified the importance of trend support.

Currently, price is resting on the earlier-month highs. A small base may form before the SPX continues to push higher. In the event we see weakness from here, the October trend-line will once again come into focus. As far as the top-side goes, nothing noteworthy.

Tactically, it is a bit of a tough spot as fresh longs don’t hold the appeal of having strong support nearby to lean on, but existing longs from lower have some wiggle room. As far as shorts are concerned there is no appeal on this end to do anything. There will be a time later on to dig into bearish positions, but trying to pick a top at this time could prove quite frustrating.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

spx daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones has been virtually flat for the past 2.5 months, but that could change if the period turns out to be a basing pattern. A breakout may get underway that is sustainable while old-school (value types) stocks take the baton from new-school (growth). Should price dip from here keep an eye on the October trend-line.

Advertisement

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dji daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 remains the leader with growth stocks still rallying strongly. There is a trend-line from May that could provide support on a dip. Overall, the trend is higher and should be respected as such from a tactical standpoint until further notice.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunges into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunges into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-27 18:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trying to Rally From Strong Support
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trying to Rally From Strong Support
2021-07-27 14:15:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY, Channel in Focus
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY, Channel in Focus
2021-07-27 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD at Technical Support- Fed on Tap
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD at Technical Support- Fed on Tap
2021-07-26 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed