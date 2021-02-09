S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record

The S&P 500 posted another record high yesterday, but risk is growing that a set-back could be near. The price action over the past month consisting of new swing highs and lows marks growing instability in the trend that can lead to reversals. A Reverse Symmetrical Triangle (RST) also known as a “Megaphone”, mask reversal potential through new highs (or lows if in a downtrend).

Across the top of the pattern runs a trend-line from November, so it appears likely that if we are going to see a turn lower that it will develop very soon. A sharp break back through the old high at 3870 could be the kicker. A failure to quickly turn back higher following an initial decline will position the market to potentially test the March trend-line or worse. Will update on this pattern as things progress…

S&P 500 Daily Chart (RST, top-side trend-line)

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

