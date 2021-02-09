News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record

S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The S&P 500 posted another record high yesterday, but risk is growing that a set-back could be near. The price action over the past month consisting of new swing highs and lows marks growing instability in the trend that can lead to reversals. A Reverse Symmetrical Triangle (RST) also known as a “Megaphone”, mask reversal potential through new highs (or lows if in a downtrend).

Across the top of the pattern runs a trend-line from November, so it appears likely that if we are going to see a turn lower that it will develop very soon. A sharp break back through the old high at 3870 could be the kicker. A failure to quickly turn back higher following an initial decline will position the market to potentially test the March trend-line or worse. Will update on this pattern as things progress…

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (RST, top-side trend-line)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

