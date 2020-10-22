Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-10-22 06:17:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $Gold came close, just couldn't take out that Oct high yday. Question for today - will Gold bulls defend support? TL projection + 1900 just below $GLD $XAUUSD https://t.co/aVRF811ibG https://t.co/Z0a8suyJFJ
  • US House Speaker Pelosi says will soon be ready to put pen to paper on stimulus bill
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (17/OCT) Actual: 787K Expected: 860K Previous: 898K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (17/OCT) Actual: 811.25K Previous: 866.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.61%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sY3dTjuO9F
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/JJg25hAgDO
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BZxN8uc0fV
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (17/OCT) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 860K Previous: 898K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (10/OCT) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 9500K Previous: 10018K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (17/OCT) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 866.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support

2020-10-22 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

U.S. Indices Highlights:

  • Nasdaq 100 testing important support line
  • S&P 500 to follow the leading NDX
Advertisement

The Nasdaq 100 is sitting on a familiar level of support via the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern triggered not too long ago. It isn’t uncommon for the neckline to get tested before trend resumption unfolds, but if we don’t see a lift soon then the pattern could be in the process of failing.

This makes the next 1-2 days of trading important for traders as we try to correctly identify the next path of least resistance. Giving support the benefit of the doubt, a rally from here needs to break out of the downward channel under construction since the October 12 high.

A breach of the upper parallel will be confirmation that the trend is likely to continue higher towards the monthly high at 12204, which is ultimately not too far away from the record high set at 12439.

If, however, we see a downside breach under 11550, then look for the Nasdaq 100 to trade into the trend-line off the March low. A testing of that trend-line will be very important as it could continue to keep the trend neutral to higher, but a breakdown would increase the likelihood that we see the September low at 10677 tested, or worse.

The current spot is big for the NDX, and if it is big for this leading index then it is big for the rest of the U.S. and global markets.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 EQUITIESForecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Hourly Chart (testing important support)

Nasdaq 100 hourly chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The S&P 500 is its best to hold right around solid support in the 3420 vicinity, a nearly identical set-up to the Nasdaq 100. If support holds and the top of the downward channel from the 12th can be breached, then look for higher prices, potentially back to record levels. Conversely, a breakdown will have the March trend-line in focus as another major test for the broader market.

S&P 500 Hourly Chart (testing big support)

S&P 500 hourly chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Weakness Has Big Long-term Support in Focus
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Weakness Has Big Long-term Support in Focus
2020-10-21 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Plummets into Critical Support
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Plummets into Critical Support
2020-10-20 15:39:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Correction Set to Continue or End?
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Correction Set to Continue or End?
2020-10-20 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100