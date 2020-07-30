S&P 500 Stuck Below Corona-gap, Nasdaq 100 Tip-toes Support

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000, US Stocks May Rise Despite Dismal Q2 GDP Data
2020-07-30 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @CVecchioFX's #webinar on U.S. Q2 #GDP at 8:15 AM ET/12:15 GMT here: https://t.co/7vrEi4T5Oi https://t.co/AzMwu5QSbA
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) Actual: -18.9% Expected: -19.2% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • High-frequency data released throughout July (initial jobless claims in particular) suggest that the US economy’s rebound from its lows will be sluggish at best. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/27SmGLGOqM https://t.co/zKeWQ4FRtd
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/KQGzuxI0xx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V2msKMzOtE
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -19.2% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • 🇪🇸 Business Confidence (JUL) Actual: -11.5 Previous: -23.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skkscZ https://t.co/316dERxEib
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.87% Oil - US Crude: -1.46% Silver: -3.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/yfsMx3KS36
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FQbgRsAnG2
S&P 500 Stuck Below Corona-gap, Nasdaq 100 Tip-toes Support

S&P 500 Stuck Below Corona-gap, Nasdaq 100 Tip-toes Support

2020-07-30 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

U.S. Indices Highlights:

  • S&P 500 working on corona gap-fill, but struggling
  • Nasdaq 100 maintaining trend with important support at its feet

The S&P 500 has been stuck around the February 24 corona-gap, with it looking like today it might take another dip lower from it. The S&P will need to climb above 3258 if it is to run ahead and close the gap up to 3337.

If today’s current 1% gap down leads to further selling, then look to keep a close eye on trend-line support from the May swing-low that runs under the late-June low. This is just above a strong level of horizontal support running around the 3140-line, an area that went from a meaningful ceiling of resistance in June to meaningful support in July.

A break below this threshold will likely have the market on its backfoot towards a test of the 200-day at 3045. However, before thinking about more downside from there we will view it as a potential spot for dip-buyers to first look, then if it breaks turn the bias negative.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (struggling with corona-gap)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 may hold the key to the next set of major market moves as half the index’s weighting consists of a handful of the world’s largest companies – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google. There is strong trend-line support from April with multiple inflection points. The low from Friday at 10313 is an important one to hold.

A break below support could lead to a decline back inside the long-term bull market channel dating back to 2010, seen on the weekly time-frame. The recent surge outside of the cannel may end up as an “overthrow’ that markets a significant exhaustion point. A decline below the daily trend-line/10313 level and drop back inside the channel may result in a sizable decline in the days/weeks ahead. But first we will treat the thresholds as support until broken.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (trend-line/10313)

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart (‘overthrow’ from channel?)

Nasdaq 100 weekly chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Less Bullish Ahead of FOMC
S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Less Bullish Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-29 17:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High
2020-07-28 15:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Needs to Break the Range, Lagging Other Markets
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Needs to Break the Range, Lagging Other Markets
2020-07-28 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.