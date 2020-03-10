S&P 500 Futures Bounce from Support as Trump's Fiscal Stimulus Eyed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
Euro Outlook Bullish vs USD While DAX Index Eyes 4-Year Low
2020-03-10 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem
2020-03-10 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, VIX, USDJPY, Gold Follow the Progression of Fear Towards Panic
2020-03-10 02:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar
2020-03-10 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Turns Higher, Fear of Further Sell-Off Remains
2020-03-10 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ...I feel the subsequent scene where Gandalf drives his staff into the bridge leading he and the Balrog to drop into the abyss may also be a very appropriate corollary to what we are facing
  • US 10yr yields back below 0.6% with risk sensitive currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD) heading lower https://t.co/D5YsTTUPoo
  • The limits of my editing skills. Powell as Gandalf trying to hold back the $SPX's technical bear market (-20% from highs) https://t.co/TxCOd9hnWw
  • The S&P 500 breaks back below the 2800 level $SPX $SPY https://t.co/7eWhqxE335
  • RT @MarkNewtonCMT: $AAPL hourly chart gives us all we need to know about this am's rally attempt, structurally has been a textbook decline…
  • Seems the President is leaning more heavily into this as the preferred fiscal response to the financial market slump. I doubt the market will see this as the magic bullet after the 2017 cut generated limited traction in a prevailing bull market https://t.co/vecLR592jt
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.71% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.88% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.98% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ROOmc1LENx
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Ronald Reagan’s great economist, the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has just said great things about…
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.50% Wall Street: 2.07% Germany 30: 0.48% France 40: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k3Am9Tb1LN
  • US Dollar Price Analysis: USD Sell-Off Bounces From Yearly Lows https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/us_dollar_index/2020/03/10/US-Dollar-Price-Analysis-USD-Sell-Off-Bounces-From-Yearly-Lows-JS.html https://t.co/T5QiSRCHzN
S&P 500 Futures Bounce from Support as Trump's Fiscal Stimulus Eyed

S&P 500 Futures Bounce from Support as Trump's Fiscal Stimulus Eyed

2020-03-10 13:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500 Price Analysis

  • US equities faced another brutal day of trade yesterday.
  • The S&P 500 ran into a key area of chart support around the yearly low, confluent with the 61.8% retracement of the 2019-2020 major move.
  • President Trump alluded to a potential stimulus package yesterday that could further help develop the bounce as now both fiscal and monetary policy are aimed at economic support. Will it be enough to quell the sell-off?

S&P 500 Bounces as Stimulus Eyed

It was another brutal day in the equity space to start this week as global equity futures sold off and stayed on their back foot through most of their sessions. In the US, S&P 500 futures went limit down before the open and just after US equity markets began trading a circuit breaker was triggered, pausing trade for 15 minutes in the first hour of the trading day. Once again, a weekend of Coronavirus-filled headlines brought the bears back in droves to push global stocks lower at the start of a fresh week.

After yesterday’s close, President Trump began to discuss responses to the threat with a potential economic stimulus package designed to help businesses offset the negative impact of slowdown produced by Coronavirus. This could come in the form of a payroll tax cut that would be on top of last month’s $8.3 Billion spending package designed to address Coronavirus.

This has helped to prod US equity futures higher with the S&P 500 hitting its limit up band around the 2877 level.

S&P 500 Hourly Price Chart

SPX500 Hourly Price Chart

SPX500 on Tradingview

As looked at yesterday, the S&P 500 fell to a key spot on the chart as taken from the 61.8% retracement of the 2019-2020 major move. This is also the same price that helped to set support a year ago, constituting the yearly low; going along with a follow-through support test in June of last year.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 10
( 17:03 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

That inflection in June of last year aligns with a speech from FOMC Chair Jerome Powell where the head of the US Central Bank brought back to life the idea of rate cuts out of the Fed. That was now 125 basis points ago and the focus is on yet another rate cut when the bank meets in two weeks.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

SPX500 Daily Price Chart

SPX500 on Tradingview

Can the Bounce Hold?

That’s the big question at the moment as the world continues to wrestle with the fallout of Coronavirus. While the direct impact of the virus itself appears to be on medical systems around-the-world, with immense strain being seen in Intensive Care Units globally, the related moves have created a shudder of fear that may last even after the virus goes away.

The flight to quality has entailed a surge in Treasury prices as yields have dropped to historic lows, going along with a sell-off in lower credit quality issues. Junk bonds will often trade with a similar drive as equity markets, as a strong economic backdrop generally brings a higher probability of those bond issuers meeting interest and principal payments which will usually be higher than investment grade corporate bonds.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our fresh Q1 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The ETF ‘HYG’ tracks High-Yield ‘Junk’ bonds and has been sliding along with this sell-off. This week saw an aggressive gap-down, a chunk of which has already been clawed back but the market is fast approaching the low that was last year.

The worry here is one of ramifications as lower credit-quality companies are forced to re-finance at higher rates. And some of those lower credit quality issuers are in the energy space, which is how facing its own series of problems as an Oil price war takes place between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

HYG Weekly Price Chart

HYG Weekly Price Chart

HYG on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Analysis: USD Sell-Off Bounces From Yearly Lows
US Dollar Price Analysis: USD Sell-Off Bounces From Yearly Lows
2020-03-10 14:32:00
USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook
USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook
2020-03-10 10:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What’s Next?
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What’s Next?
2020-03-09 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
2020-03-09 05:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.