New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Posture Improves – Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Wavers Ahead of FOMC. Will the Fed Surprise with a 100 bp Rate Hike?
2022-07-25 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
2022-07-25 18:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
2022-07-25 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery - Fed Face-off
2022-07-25 19:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-07-25 20:00:00
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Posture Improves – Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Posture Improves – Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

New Zealand Dollar Outlook:

  • The Kiwi may be on the precipice of a more significant turn higher as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand appears ready to continue its rate hike cycle.
  • NZD/JPY rates are consolidating in an ascending triangle after an uptrend, while NZD/USD rates have just broken out of a bullish falling wedge to the upside.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the New Zealand Dollar has a mixed bias in the near-term.

Ready to Take Flight?

In part thanks to increasing rate hike odds for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and in part thanks to improving risk appetite in global equity markets, the Kiwi finds itself positioned to extend its recent rally. More Japanese Yen and US Dollar weakness is necessary, no doubt, but the New Zealand Dollar’s technical posture has improved in recent days. NZD/JPY rates are consolidating in an ascending triangle after an uptrend, while NZD/USD rates have just broken out of a bullish falling wedge to the upside.

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (July 2021 to July 2022) (CHART 1)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Posture Improves – Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/JPY rates have been rangebound since early-June, but the consolidation is contained with a more significant pattern: a symmetrical triangle that’s been forming since early-April, which developed after a sharp uptrend at the start of 2022. The directional bias would be for a move to the upside, given the preceding move. NZD/JPY rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher above its signal line, but daily Slow Stochastics have eased out of overbought territory. A move above 86.81 would end the series of lower highs and lower lows since early-June, increasing the likelihood of a return to the yearly high at 87.35.

NZD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (July 2021 to July 2022) (CHART 2)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Posture Improves – Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD rates have suffered more than their NZD/JPY counterpart in recent weeks, no doubt a result of the rampant strength in USD/JPY rates. But the decline may be over, insofar as a bullish falling wedge has formed against the April (2022 high) and June swing highs. Clearing out the confluence of Fibonacci retracements (61.8% of 2020 low/2021 high at 0.6231 and 23.6% of 2014 high/2020 low at 0.6264) would give great confidence in a more significant bullish reversal developing. A drop below the daily 21-EMA (one-month moving average) would see a return into the falling wedge, which would constitute a failed breakout and thus open the door for a return back to the yearly low beneath 0.6100.

IG Client Sentiment Index: NZD/USD RATE Forecast (July 25, 2022) (Chart 3)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Posture Improves – Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 68.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.90% higher than yesterday and 10.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.89% higher than yesterday and 0.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed NZD/USD trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery - Fed Face-off
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery - Fed Face-off
2022-07-25 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
2022-07-25 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Retracing into First Support Test
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Retracing into First Support Test
2022-07-25 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Correction Underway
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Correction Underway
2022-07-22 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
NZD/JPY