New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2ZM2rM1kJN
  • Well one $NDX trendline is dead and gone after today's rout and secondary support is coming up quick near 12,760 https://t.co/hJSPch42Zm
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zeXYkoKVW6
  • Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/eEeeFpFYiF https://t.co/AFfRIHZMgr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.05%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dhdLOMU0TX
  • Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/nasdaq-extends-slide-bond-yields-spike-on-fed-taper-fears.html #StockMarket $NDX $QQQ https://t.co/e08fA8Wy73
  • US Treasury Department: - U.S. ran record $1.9 trillion budget deficit in first 7 months of FY2021 - Federal outlays climbed 22% to $4.1 trillion from Oct. through April - Revenues rose 16%, reflecting 2020 tax deferrals
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.28% France 40: -0.34% Wall Street: -1.41% US 500: -1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PfhSpL5XsO
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (APR) Actual: $-226B Expected: $-220B Previous: $-660B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • We've taken out short-term support on $SPX. Bigger levels below though. For this index, it is 4,000. For the Nasdaq 100, which has a floor more immediately at hand, it is 13,000 https://t.co/KeHxTw81Ht
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

New Zealand Dollar Outlook:

  • Theturn through the middle of the month hasn’t been kind to the Kiwi. But that’s not really a surprise, given that May seasonality studies suggested rough waters for the New Zealand Dollar.
  • Pullbacks in both NZD/JPY and NZD/USD rates must be viewed in the bigger context: both pairs remain in their triangle consolidations.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the New Zealand Dollar has a mixed bias in the near-term.

New Zealand Dollar’s Wings Clipped

The New Zealand Dollar hasn’t had a great month of May thus far, and shifts across global financial markets in recent days following the April US non-farm payrolls report and the April US consumer price index have catered to a general ‘risk-off’ mood. And while this has left the high beta, growth-sensitive New Zealand Dollar exposed to a near-term pullback, that doesn’t mean that the Kiwi isn’t in good shape longer-term. Technically speaking, both NZD/JPY and NZD/USD rates remain within their triangular consolidations; if the Kiwi’s wings have been clipped, it’s just a flesh wound (and not in the ironic Monty Python sense).

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 1)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

The recent pullback in NZD/JPY rates is fairly insignificant; in fact, it was on Monday this week that the pair just set a fresh yearly high. It thus may be considered that the pair has merely run into ascending triangle resistance and the initial bullish breakout attempt has been rebuffed. Overall, considering that the ascending triangle formed after an uptrend, the expectation is for bullish resolution ultimately. Despite the setback, NZD/JPY rates are pulling back into their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which otherwise remains in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is narrowing even as it remains in bullish territory, while daily Slow Stochastics are just starting to ease from overbought territory. More losses may materialize within the ascending triangle; a break of the daily 21-EMA could foretell a drop towards 78.00 this week.

NZD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 2)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

Given the uptick in US Treasury yields, NZD/USD rates have proved weaker than their NZD/JPY counterpart. NZD/USD remains below its March and November 2020 uptrend, which constitutes the pandemic trendline. But like NZD/JPY, the pair appears to be consolidating within the confines of a triangle, this version of the symmetrical variety. The preceding move was an uptrend, so resolution to the topside is eyed.

For now, NZD/USD is below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is otherwise still in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower but remains above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are continuing to pullback from overbought territory. There remains a cluster of support levels nearby: the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2014 high/2020 low range at 0.7153; the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 high/2020 low range at 0.7065; the December 2020 low at 0.7006; and symmetrical triangle support thereafter.

IG Client Sentiment Index: NZD/USD RATE Forecast (May 12, 2021) (Chart 3)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.72 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.86% lower than yesterday and 15.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.08% lower than yesterday and 12.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown at a Big Level
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown at a Big Level
2021-05-12 12:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Losing Support; USD/JPY Coils into Triangle
2021-05-11 19:43:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low
2021-05-11 18:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish