EUR/USD Rate Forecast: November Low on Radar Following ECB Meeting
2020-01-28 06:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-27 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?
2020-01-28 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
2020-01-27 18:07:00
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
2020-01-28 06:58:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar May Bounce Before Drop

2020-01-28 06:48:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar support break hints 4-month upswing has ended
  • Prices seem to be resuming a broader downtrend dating to July 2017
  • Corrective rebound toward 0.66 may precede bearish follow-through

The New Zealand Dollar punched through support guiding the recovery against its US counterpart since the beginning of October. The break follows rejection at resistance establishing the dominant downtrend since July 2017, where the appearance of a Shooting Star candlestick marked a turning point (as expected). It suggests that a corrective rise has ended, setting the stage for the longer-term descent to resume.

Sellers now face a dense layer of back-to-back inflection point support levels in the 0.6425-96 area. A daily close below that initially exposes the 0.6322-36 zone, followed by the major 2015 bottom in the 0.6197-0.6245 region. A reversal above 2020 falling trend line support – now at 0.6614 – would probably cool immediate selling pressure. A close above 0.6756 is probably needed to confirm lasting upturn however.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Turning to the hourly chart warns against over-extrapolating scope for near-term weakness. The appearance of a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern followed by a break above resistance guiding the downswing since early Friday (January 24) suggests NZD/USD might retrace higher before the broader decline is re-engaged in earnest. Initial support-turned-resistance is in the 0.6578-82 price band.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar - 60 minute chart

NZD/USD 60-minute chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -2% -2%
Weekly -17% -5% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
EUR/GBP: Eyes on Breakout Levels – Euro vs British Pound Price Forecast
2020-01-27 14:45:00
Gold Price Turns Bullish as Coronavirus Fears Spur Flight to Safety
2020-01-27 12:00:00
EUR/USD Price: A Decline Then a Possible Correction – Euro vs USD Outlook
2020-01-27 10:30:00
