NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Sellers Challenge Uptrend

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-01-24 06:00:00
EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD Absorb ECB, Risk Trends, Key Data
2020-01-24 01:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Down, Oil Tests Key Support as Risk-Off Hints Appear
2020-01-23 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD Absorb ECB, Risk Trends, Key Data
2020-01-24 01:34:00
Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar Gain as Euro Depreciates Post ECB
2020-01-24 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support
2020-01-23 17:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.29%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VYrKGJnxg2
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Composite PMI (JAN P) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 51.2 Previous: 50.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Services PMI (JAN P) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 52.8 Previous: 52.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (JAN P) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 46.8 Previous: 46.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • German PMIs big beat on expectations.... a step in the right direction $EUR https://t.co/5hJXyOk42N
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit/BME Germany Composite PMI (JAN P), Actual: 51.1 Expected: 50.5 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI (JAN P), Actual: 45.2 Expected: 44.5 Previous: 43.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit Germany Services PMI (JAN P), Actual: 54.2 Expected: 53.0 Previous: 52.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Silver: 0.05% Gold: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Gia1KZ9oMJ
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Sellers Challenge Uptrend

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Sellers Challenge Uptrend

2020-01-24 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar pressuring four-month rising trend support
  • Break lower might see long-term structural decline re-engaged
  • Neutralizing selling pressure probably needs close above 0.67

The New Zealand Dollar edged down to test support guiding a three-month recovery against its US counterpart after a telltale Shooting Star candlestick appeared on a test of trend resistance from July 2017 (as expected). The selloff paused here thanks to fillip from better-than-expected CPI data, but the pair tellingly held below immediate resistance at the 0.6636 and kept the near-term series of lower highs intact.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

If this proves telling of sellers’ conviction, a break through the upward-sloping floor establishing the rise from October’s swing bottom might be on the horizon. Such a move would paint recent gains as corrective and set the stage for resumption of the longer-term decline. A dense layer of back-to-back support sits in the 0.6425-96 area. Below that is the 0.6322-34 zone, followed by a five-year bottom near 0.62.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Neutralizing near-term selling pressure might begin with a daily close back above 0.6636. Making the case for upward follow-through probably requires a daily close above 2.5-year trend resistance however, which now sits just a hair above the 0.67 figure. Establishing a foothold above that might pave the way to revisit the December 31 high at 0.6756, followed shortly thereafter by the July 19 top at 0.6791.

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -8% 2%
Weekly 3% -9% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted
2020-01-24 01:00:00
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Aussie Dollar Support at Risk
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Aussie Dollar Support at Risk
2020-01-23 05:00:00
Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Forecast: GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY A Pullback or a Comeback?
Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Forecast: GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY A Pullback or a Comeback?
2020-01-22 15:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.