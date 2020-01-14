We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Kiwi Dollar Support at Risk

2020-01-14 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar inching toward a test of 3-monh trend support
  • Confirmed breakdown may mark start of bearish trend resumption
  • Long-term chart setup seems tilted to favor a broadly bearish bias

The New Zealand Dollar is grinding lower as expected after producing a Shooting Star candlestick at bearish trend resistance set from July 2017. A break below support defining December’s month-long rise has now been followed by a breach of former resistance at 0.6636, seemingly setting the stage for a challenge of the upward-sloping barrier defining the recovery from late-September lows.

How prices behave at this barrier might prove trend-defining. If buyers manage to defend it, another foray higher to test the bounds of the long-term downtrend may follow. A break below it – with confirmation on a daily closing basis – would suggest that a corrective rise has been exhausted and set the stage for bearish resumption. A dense support block in the 0.6425-96 region follows immediately thereafter.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Kiwi Dollar Support at Risk

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

A look at longer-term positioning on the monthly chart seemingly suggests the path of least resistance favors the downside. Recent NZD/USD gains appear as a retracement after the pair broke the bounds a nearly two-decade-long advance and landed atop the long-standing 0.5914-0.6197 congestion zone. With key resistance having now held up to retest in December, the time to re-engage the trend may reasonably be at hand.

Please add a description for the image.

Monthly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 17% 12%
Weekly 14% -9% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

JPY: Japanese Yen at 8-Month Low as Volatility Wilts – Where to Next?
2020-01-13 22:30:00
British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Looking to Hold Support
2020-01-13 12:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff May Continue Below This Key Support- Euro to USD Price Outlook
2020-01-13 10:40:00
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
2020-01-13 03:00:00
