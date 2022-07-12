News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fresh Yearly Highs for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-11 19:40:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Back into the Symmetrical Triangle – What’s Next?
2022-07-11 17:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Dive Ahead of Key US Inflation Data, Start of Earnings Season
2022-07-11 21:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
EUR/USD Trades Below 1.0000 - Lowest Level Since December 2002

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • Cable carving out a descending wedge that could lead to rebound
  • Price pattern is mature enough it could trigger any day

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Potential Bottoming Formation Developing

GBP/USD is down but not out, as a potentially bullish pattern develops. Since early May cable has been working on building a descending wedge formation with each new low. The narrowing of price action with the trend could lead to an explosive top-side move.

These patterns are explosive as they combine both a contraction in volatility with a reversal in trend that catches the market on its heels. They don’t always trigger in the opposite direction of the trend, but when they trigger in the direction of an extended trend it is often a terminal move before a reversal.

To get the pattern triggered on the top-side we need to see price rise above the top-side trend-line of the pattern and make a short-term higher high. Crossing 12056 would have GBP/USD both above the top-side trend-line as well as achieving a higher-high.

In the event this occurs, look to the slope from February as the first line of resistance, followed by the June 16 high at 12406. On the flip-side, if we see an acceleration lower, given the extended nature of the trend this year, look for a reversal to quickly unfold.

Fishing for a bottom on the downside scenario can be dangerous, so taking a more conservative approach would to wait for a reversal to actually develop and see price take out the top-side trend-line of the pattern before turning bullish.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBPUSD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

