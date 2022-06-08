News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish ECB on the Cards for EUR/USD Tomorrow?
2022-06-08 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reverse Lower as Retail Traders Go Long?
2022-06-08 00:30:00
News
US Dollar Firms as Favourite Against a Wilting Yen. Where To for USD/JPY?
2022-06-08 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pumps Higher as China Eases Restrictions and Russia is Forced to the High Seas
2022-06-08 02:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
2022-06-08 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-07 22:00:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-07 22:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Dives on Rising Rates and Oil Prices, USD/JPY Bullish
2022-06-08 08:00:00
US Dollar Firms as Favourite Against a Wilting Yen. Where To for USD/JPY?
2022-06-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • Cable is digesting the recent rise off the low in bullish fashion
  • Another leg higher looks likely to come in the near-term

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely

Cable ran off the May lows in conjunction with a reversal in risk trends, as the dollar sank and stocks ripped. While correlations have cooled since the low, it still exists and as long as stocks look headed higher and the dollar lower, then GBP/USD should maintain a bid.

Yesterday, cable tried to fall out of a short-term range, but then in strong fashion rebounded to close the sessions near the highs. This has it set up to run higher soon as long as yesterday’s low at 12430 holds up.

Looking higher, just ahead lies a trend-line from February that could keep price contained on an immediate test, but it isn’t expected to hold cable down for long. The first meaningful level we will need to see crossed clocks in at 12667/75. This is the recent peak just under a swing-low created in September 2020.

If risk is to continue higher as anticipated in the near-term, then this level is likely to break, however; it could act as a cap if the general dollar down/stocks up phase is cut short. A rejection around resistance would be cause for concern on the downside, and open up a potential opportunity for shorts.

If, however, resistance is crossed and can go from acting as resistance to becoming support then would-be longs may find themselves with an opportunity for trade back up towards the 12900/13000 area while having a floor to work with for stops.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBPUSD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

