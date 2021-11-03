GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

GBP/USD coming off support around 13600

Big test a little lower should current support fail

GBP/USD is bouncing from support from around 13600. A bearish trading bias still remains intact from higher levels, but has neutralized a bit. Should we see current support fail to hold, then watch the 13500 area as it has been highly influential over the long-term.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX