GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD coming off support around 13600
  • Big test a little lower should current support fail

GBP/USD is bouncing from support from around 13600. A bearish trading bias still remains intact from higher levels, but has neutralized a bit. Should we see current support fail to hold, then watch the 13500 area as it has been highly influential over the long-term.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

