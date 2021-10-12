News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2021-10-12 14:00:00
News
Breaking News: IMF Economic Outlook Adds to Stagflation Fears, Growth Revised Lower
2021-10-12 13:43:00
Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?
2021-10-12 07:00:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-12 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Price Action Suggests Lower Levels
2021-10-12 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish Again, Big Level Below to Watch
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
News
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Bostic: - The labor market's speed of recovery will be impacted by labor force participation - The pandemic is forcing everyone to reconsider their relationship with the labor force
  • Fed's Bostic: - Markets are functioning well with ample liquidity - I do not anticipate tapering having a negative impact on the speed of the economic recovery
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.74%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pRrsFqb0zM
  • Fed's Bostic: - Longer-term inflation expectations do not appear to be unhinged - I support tapering sooner rather than later
  • Fed's Bostic: - Underlying inflation is above the Committee's 2% target - Inflation is expected to remain above 2% in the future
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Silver: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DqN5aMBBuN
  • RT @DeItaone: *BOFA CEO SAYS SUPPLY-CHAIN SHOULD STRAIGHTEN OUT NEXT 6 MOS
  • Bank of America CEO Moynihan: - I am optimistic about the US economic outlook $SPX $BAC
  • Gold made a strong defense of support into the close of September with the October opening-range set just above uptrend support- we’re on breakout watch. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/R7mRAuxKfb https://t.co/1fGPnXJyBg
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/M85DUyUcyf
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish Again, Big Level Below to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD rolling over within context of downtrend
  • Keep an eye on how things play out should we see recent lows

Cable is rolling over from a resistance area within the context of a downtrend, making it likely we see further weakness in the near-term. As long as we don’t see a closing daily candle above 13673, then the outlook will remain bearish.

The area around 13500 is a big one in the long-term, so should cable roll lower into the 13400s we will want to see how price action behaves. On a weekly basis a couple of weeks back we saw price drop below the big 13500 level but then close back above. A weekly close below 13500 and the recent lows could send cable much lower, while a rejection from that area may help solidify a low for now.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

GBP/USD weekly chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

