GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
GBP/USD Technical Highlights:
- GBP/USD trading into resistance area on daily chart
- Watch 4-hr chart, has support and channel structure
Cable is struggling around resistance on the daily time-frame, but is supported on the 4-hr chart. If it can break support, then resistance will be validated and an aggressive bearish trading bias may be warranted.
For the full details, check out the video above.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD 4-hr Chart
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
