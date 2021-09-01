GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

GBP/USD trading into resistance area on daily chart

Watch 4-hr chart, has support and channel structure

Cable is struggling around resistance on the daily time-frame, but is supported on the 4-hr chart. If it can break support, then resistance will be validated and an aggressive bearish trading bias may be warranted.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

