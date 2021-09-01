News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four Day Rally as ECB Adopts Hawkish Tone Ahead of NFP
2021-09-01 15:00:00
2021-09-01 15:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand
2021-09-01 03:00:00
2021-09-01 03:00:00
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
2021-09-01 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-01 00:00:00
2021-09-01 00:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds Support as NFP Looms - XAU Levels
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
2021-09-01 14:05:00
2021-09-01 14:05:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What's Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FkfNnJSgfi
  • Mid-Week Technical Outlook: $USD Majors, #Crypto, #Gold, #Oil- #NFP Preview - https://t.co/NAZrywC9SB
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds Support as NFP Looms - XAU Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/01/gold-price-forecast-gold-grinds-support-as-nfp-looms-xau-usd-xauusd-levels.html https://t.co/X0EgriKkPh
  • 🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-01
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% FTSE 100: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9ekD6axBc9
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-01
  • EUR/USD stages a four-day rally as European Central Bank (ECB) officials adopt a hawkish tone, but the update to the US NFP report. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/d2YitmTJpJ https://t.co/wFZiwjrrRY
  • OPEC+ AGREES TO CONTINUE PLANNED MONTHLY SUPPLY HIKES: DELEGATES #OOTT #trading $WTI $Brent
  • U.S. Covid Hospital admissions fall for the first time since June. $USD $SPX $RUT .....time for consumer confidence to start rebounding
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.68% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3VJgccDRU2
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD trading into resistance area on daily chart
  • Watch 4-hr chart, has support and channel structure

Cable is struggling around resistance on the daily time-frame, but is supported on the 4-hr chart. If it can break support, then resistance will be validated and an aggressive bearish trading bias may be warranted.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

gbp/usd 4hr chart

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

