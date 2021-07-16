GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
GBP/USD Technical Highlights:
- GBP/USD 4-hr chart shows clean bearish structure
- Daily support and 200-day just under 13700
- Move towards long-term support at 13500 could unfold
Cable is poised to trade lower as a clean pattern is emerging on the 4-hr chart. This could lead GBP/USD to trade down to the 13670-area soon, with broader the potential of trading down to weekly support at 13500 dating to 2009.
For the full details, check out the video above.
GBP/USD 4-hr Chart
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD Weekly Chart
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
