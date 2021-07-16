News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD 4-hr chart shows clean bearish structure
  • Daily support and 200-day just under 13700
  • Move towards long-term support at 13500 could unfold

Cable is poised to trade lower as a clean pattern is emerging on the 4-hr chart. This could lead GBP/USD to trade down to the 13670-area soon, with broader the potential of trading down to weekly support at 13500 dating to 2009.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

gbpusd 4-hr chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbpusd daily chart

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

gbpusd weekly chart

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

