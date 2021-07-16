GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

GBP/USD 4-hr chart shows clean bearish structure

Daily support and 200-day just under 13700

Move towards long-term support at 13500 could unfold

Cable is poised to trade lower as a clean pattern is emerging on the 4-hr chart. This could lead GBP/USD to trade down to the 13670-area soon, with broader the potential of trading down to weekly support at 13500 dating to 2009.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX