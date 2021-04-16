GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish
2021-04-16 13:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Fed's dot plot of forecasts on rates isn't helping us - Markets are getting ahead of themselves in terms of expecting rate hikes
  • Fed's Waller: - I think the economy is "ready to rip" - Temporary factors will push up inflation, so long as expectations remain anchored we're ok - Fed isn't going to sit still and let inflation rip #Fed $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.80% Silver: 0.72% Oil - US Crude: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TSbPggx2CP
  • RT @NYFedResearch: The majority of businesses say they expect to see a rebound in revenues post-pandemic in response to special questions i…
  • Quite the jump in inflation expectations in the US. The five-year breakeven inflation rate holding near its multi-year high 2.55%. Expected change in Fed Funds rate through end of 2022 at 16bps (~65% probability of standard hike) https://t.co/tY9w29x6nb
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (APR) Actual: 3.7% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (APR) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (APR) Actual: 86.5 Expected: 89.6 Previous: 84.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.30%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ETlEj4lmTj
  • Merkel succession rivals hold secret talks to settle candidacy - BBG $EUR
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish

GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • Gradual chopping decline since Feb smacks of corrective behavior
  • Bull-flag coming into view that could soon trigger
  • A breakdown to 13500 would still leave longer-term outlook intact
Advertisement

GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish

The gradual choppy decline that has been developing in GBP/USD is taking on the shape of a bull-flag that could soon trigger towards another leg higher within the context of an uptrend off the March 2020 panic low.

If this is to be the case, then a rally could commence at any time. There is good support at the feet of cable via a slope from May, which is viewed as a line-in-the-sand between here and a massive support test by way of the 2009 low.

Before getting to the 13500 test scenario, if the bull-flag breaks soon, a rise above the most recent pivot high at 13919 will help confirm that indeed a new bull leg is trying to gain momentum. This would snap the lower-high/lower-low sequence that is inherent to bull-flag patterns.

From there the first targeted level would be the Feb high at 14241, but if the bull trend is to continue then higher prices from there are anticipated.

Backing up to the scenario where the slope doesn’t hold as support, we could see a move to the 13500 level. This would be a major development as this is the 2009 low, and has been validated as a level of meaning on four occasions since 2016. Most recently in 2019 and 2020 it acted as a meaningful level of resistance.

A drop to that point could offer up a strong risk/reward trade from the long-side as old resistance will be viewed as a potential source of support. But for now, as long as the slope holds then the bull-flag on the daily is in play. The coming days and weeks look like they will be pivotal for the broader outlook in cable.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q2 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (bull-flag, slope support)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (13500 big level)

gbp/usd weekly chart

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Short-term Double Bottom Emerges - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Short-term Double Bottom Emerges - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-15 19:20:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Rips into April- Breakout Levels
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Rips into April- Breakout Levels
2021-04-15 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Big Resistance Coming into Focus
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Big Resistance Coming into Focus
2021-04-15 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish