EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Euro Rebound Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-02 19:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses
2021-03-02 21:00:00
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP
2021-03-03 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum look set to climb higher in the near term, as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs prove additional validation to the cryptocurrency market. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/uqdtJGoz1E https://t.co/b7Tz2ni9El
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.27% Silver: -0.06% Gold: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KVqNqaKSBq
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eF87BJdT4j
  • British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2021/03/03/British-Pound-Price-Forecast-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-GBPCHF-EURGBP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GBP $EURGBP $GBPUSD $GBPCHF $GBPJPY https://t.co/qt3954gQ53
  • (Analyst Pick) Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish #Yen $USDJPY #JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2021/03/03/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-USDJPY-May-Fall-But-Broader-Path-Remains-Bullish.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky&QPID=917702&CHID=9 https://t.co/bGlHiuTCBn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.52%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Gl2SlMure
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +2.89% #BITCOINCASH +3.09% #ETHEREUM +3.88% #RIPPLE +1.65% #LITECOIN +5.79%
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/GVZ0RT2Zh3
  • BoJ's Kataoka: Hard to see inflation nearing 2% Will keep making utmost effort toward price target - BBG #BoJ $JPY
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (FEB) Actual: 51.5 Previous: 52.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP

Daniel Moss, Analyst

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP – Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD eyeing a retest of the yearly high.
  • Ascending Schiff Pitchfork guiding GBP/JPY higher.
  • Ascending Triangle break hints at further gains for GBP/CHF.
  • Range resistance capping EUR/GBP upside.
The British Pound slipped lower against its major counterparts at the tail-end of February, with the Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar gaining ground against the currency. However, this recent weakness may prove short-lived. Here are the key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF and EUR/GBP.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Eyeing a Retest of the Yearly High

GBP/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

GBP/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

The inability of GBP/USD to gain a firm foothold above psychological resistance at 1.4200 opened the door for sellers to drive the exchange rate back towards former resistance-turned-support at the February 10 high (1.3866).

However, it appears this is nothing more than a short-term pullback, as price remains constructively perched above the 21-EMA and psychologically imposing 1.3900 mark.

With both the RSI and MACD tracking firmly above their respective neutral midpoints, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A daily close back above 1.4000 would probably generate a push to retest the yearly high (1.4241), with a convincing break above bringing the 78.6% Fibonacci (1.3405) into the crosshairs.

Conversely, sliding ack below the 21-EMA (1.3901) could ignite a more extended pullback towards the trend-defining 55-EMA (1.3717).

GBP/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 0% 4%
Weekly 62% -25% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Schiff Pitchfork Guiding Price Higher

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP

GBP/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

GBP/JPY rates also slipped lower at the end of February, after failing to remain constructively positioned above psychological resistance at 150.00.

However, with price tracking within the confines of an ascending Schiff Pitchfork, and firmly above all six moving averages, further gains look likely in the near term.

Ultimately a daily close above 149.00 is needed to pave that way for buyers to challenge the yearly high (150.44). Hurdling that would likely signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and bring the 100% Fibonacci (151.76) into focus.

On the other hand, failing to gain a firm foothold above 149.00 could intensify short-term selling pressure and trigger a pullback to confluent support at the pitchfork 50% line and the 78.6% Fibonacci (147.75).

GBP/JPY BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 40% -3% 10%
Weekly 55% 4% 19%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Daily Chart – Ascending Triangle Break Hints at Further Gains

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP

GBP/CHF daily chart created using Tradingview

GBP/CHF rates look poised to continue pressing higher in the coming weeks, as prices surge away from the 8-EMA (1.2688) and 1.2600 mark.

Overbought readings on the RSI, in tandem with the MACD climbing to its highest levels since late-2019, is indicative of swelling bullish momentum.

A convincing break above the February high (1.2896) would likely intensify buying pressure and carve a path for the exchange rate to fulfil the Ascending Triangle’s implied measured move (1.3211).

However, if 1.2800 successfully stifles buyers, a short-term pullback to the monthly low (1.2639) could be in the offing.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart – Range Resistance Capping Upside

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP daily chart created using Tradingview

EUR/GBP has recovered lost ground in recent days, after falling to its lowest levels since March of 2020.

However, with the RSI tracking below 40, and the MACD indicator travelling firmly below its neutral midpoint, the path of least resistance remains skewed to the downside.

Failing to climb back above psychological resistance at 0.8700 probably opens the door for the exchange rate to continue sliding lower, with a daily close below the monthly low (0.8620) needed to bring the yearly low (0.8538) into the crosshairs.

On the contrary, a daily close above 0.8700 could ignite a relief rally back towards former support-turned-resistance at the February 5 low (0.8738).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Long-term Bullish Outlook Unchanged - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Long-term Bullish Outlook Unchanged - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-03-02 23:55:00
Silver Prices Break February Low - Does it Matter? Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Prices Break February Low - Does it Matter? Levels for XAG/USD
2021-03-02 21:15:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie's Wings Clipped? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie's Wings Clipped? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-02 18:57:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support?
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support?
2021-03-02 17:00:00
Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
Bearish