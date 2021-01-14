British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Eyes Biden Stimulus Proposal
2021-01-13 23:00:00
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-13 19:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Shrugs Off China Trade Data, Sinks on Biden Stimulus News
2021-01-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Threaten XAU/USD as Technicals Sour
2021-01-13 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2021/01/14/British-Pound-Price-Action-Setups-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-GBPNZD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GBP $GBPUSD $GBPJPY $GBPNZD https://t.co/6A4RZNdaOM
  • Dollar Index has broken major uptrend support and risks accelerated losses into the December open. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Txo8l8S1f1 https://t.co/FoBRSqzo0w
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Shrugs Off China Trade Data, Sinks on Biden Stimulus News Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/14/AUDUSD-Shrugs-Off-China-Trade-Data-Sinks-on-Biden-Stimulus-News.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/OE1DeMN6SV
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.19% Silver: -0.36% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AytP7eNYad
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VBszDjIVNI
  • 🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $78.17B Expected: $72.35B Previous: $75.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.76%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3B7oscwDjX
  • 🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $78.17B Expected: $72.35B Previous: $75.40B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • Small-cap shares are outperforming their larger counterparts to USD 2T Biden stimulus reports Below is a ratio of #Russell 2000 futures vs #SP500 futures When it rises = the former outpacing the latter https://t.co/7cKRMUZYtp https://t.co/ngNpTsk7vD
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Actual: $78.17B Expected: $72.35B Previous: $75.40B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

2021-01-14 04:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD attempting to push to fresh yearly highs as prices continue to battel with key resistance.
  • GBP/JPY poised to extend gains after slicing above Schiff Pitchfork median resistance.
  • GBP/NZD may give up gained ground as prices fail to hurdle the trend-defining 50-MA.
Advertisement

The British Pound seems poised to gain ground against its haven-associated counterparts in the near term, after clearing key technical resistance levels. However, the currency may give up gained ground against the cyclically-sensitive New Zealand Dollar. Here are the key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/NZD rates.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Grappling with May 2018 High

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

GBP/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

GBP/USD rates continue to grapple with key resistance at the May 2018 high (1.3665) after storming away from confluent support at the 2019 high (1.3515) and 21-day exponential moving average.

Bullish moving average stacking, in tandem with both the RSI and MACD indicator tracking firmly above their respective midpoints, suggests that the path of least resistance is higher.

A daily close above 1.3670 is probably required to neutralize near-term selling pressure and carve a path for price to challenge the 78.6% Fibonacci (1.3782). Clearing that brings the psychologically imposing 1.4000 mark into focus.

Alternatively, a pullback towards the 8-day EMA (1.3603) could be on the cards if resistance at the May 2018 high remains intact, with a convincing break below 1.3600 probably opening the door for sellers to drive price back to the 2019 high (1.3515).

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 37.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.69 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.10% lower than yesterday and 17.59% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.37% higher than yesterday and 31.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Keying in on September 2020 High

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

GBP/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

The GBP/JPY exchange rate appears poised to extend recent gains, as price slices through the Pitchfork median line and January 8 high (141.38).

With the RSI breaching the downtrend extending from the November highs, a more extended topside push could be at hand.

Remaining constructively perched above the Pitchfork median and 141.50 mark likely paves the wave for buyers to propel the exchange rate towards the September high (142.71). A daily close above that needed to bring the 2020 high (144.96) into the crosshairs.

Conversely, a daily close back below 141.50 could trigger a pullback to confluent support at the 21-EMA and November high (140.31).

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 39.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.53 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% lower than yesterday and 12.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.26% lower than yesterday and 47.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/NZD Daily Chart – Schiff Pitchfork Guiding Price Lower

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

GBP/NZD daily chart created using Tradingview

GBP/NZD seems poised to continue clawing back lost ground, as buyers push the exchange rate back above the Schiff Pitchfork median and 34-EMA (1.8954).

A bullish crossover on the MACD indicator, and the RSI pushing back above 50 for the first time since October, is indicative of swelling bullish momentum.

However, with price still tracking below the sentiment-defining 200-MA (1.9543) and within the confines of a descending Schiff Pitchfork, the longer-term outlook remains skewed to the downside.

Nevertheless, gaining a firm foothold above the 78.6% Fibonacci (1.9024) would probably open the door for prices to probe the 100-MA and former support-turned-resistance at the October 2020 low (1.9324).

On the other hand, failing to breach the 78.6% Fibonacci could trigger a reversal back towards the November 2020 low (1.8897). Clearing that is required to pave the way for sellers to drive the exchange rate back towards the monthly low (1.8627).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF
2021-01-13 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-12 19:50:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Threatens to Snap Eight-Week Rally
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Threatens to Snap Eight-Week Rally
2021-01-12 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
Mixed