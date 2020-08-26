News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish






News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish






News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed






News
Dow Jones Industrial Average May Fall as the VIX Bounces Off Post-Crisis Low
2020-08-26 07:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish






News
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed






News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
USD/JPY
Bullish






News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ll0B9ndugV
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vQug1sMxms
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.3% Previous: 7.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/XXxBau0Wxo
  • Present conditions of low liquidity and record high US indices can urge traders to taking on excess risk. Worth recounting our study in the Traits of Successful Traders which touches on these issues: https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides/traits-of-successful-traders?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • ECB's Schnabel says there is considerable uncertainty as to the precise level of the "reversal rate" and current estimates suggest that the ECB has not reached the effective lower bound $EUR
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (21/AUG) Actual: -6.5% Previous: -3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • 🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (JUN) Actual: -13.2% Previous: -22.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) Actual: -18.7% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations

2020-08-26 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
GBP/USD Highlights:

  • GBP/USD stuck around long-term resistance, but..
  • It is held up by short-term support levels

GBP/USD has been meandering sideways for pretty much the entire month, with only one serious attempt to break above long-term resistance. In-line with the choppy trading we have seen, the promising breakout attempt on August 18 was thwarted the very next day.

The trend-lines from 2014 and 2018 along with pre-coronavirus plunge levels are keeping cable from advancing. Last week’s reversal week was anticipated to perhaps bring some weakness in this week, but so far so good thanks to short-term support.

There is a slope running up from April over the June high that is helping keep the downside in check. This line has been tagged three times this month, with the most recent test coming on Monday. This line of support may soon get some help from the late-June trend-line. Confluence may play an important factor on another dip to ~13065.

As long as support continues to hold, then further consolidation may set GBP/USD up to break free from resistance. In the event it can, then look for the December high over 13500 to get challenged. Should support fail, the trend-line from March under 12900 could quickly come into play.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast
GBP/USD Daily Chart (in the thick of resistance)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart (short-term support)

GBP/USD 4-hr chart

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

