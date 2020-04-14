We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 15:22:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels
2020-04-14 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The month-long sell-off in $EURGBP has seen the pair break below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the move. Get your EUR/GBP technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/QGlwxWWUXv https://t.co/c0leetyxu4
  • RT @IMFNews: The latest Global Financial Stability Report shows that the financial system has already felt a dramatic impact during the #CO…
  • Fed's Bullard: - Fed ready to take further action if other markets see trouble $DXY
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Breakout at Risk- $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/RwXne8MWIU https://t.co/aHxzeYoZ8H
  • The Dow Jones Index gives back a portion of its morning gains as Boeing announces order cancellations for 737 Max aircraft $DJI https://t.co/P3SO1yAehy
  • Hey traders! @DailyFX 's Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter is back with some highlights which you may have missed last night. He also covers some 🔑 information on what you should be paying close attention to today! https://t.co/QqutrMoIf8
  • Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/14/Bitcoin-Price-Forecast-BTCUSD-Signals-a-Possible-Reversal-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/NQUEh9aRK9
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aixW5xWnwI
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Fed’s Bullard Holds a Covid-19 Briefing Via Zoom due at 15:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-14
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.57% Wall Street: 2.32% Germany 30: 1.95% France 40: 1.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UmEiCpBfE1
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels

2020-04-14 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD recovery testing downtrend resistance
  • British Pound long-side vulnerable into 1.27

The British Pound has rallied more than 10% against the US Dollar off the March lows with the rally taking Cable towards longer-term downtrend resistance. While the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here as price approaches key technical resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 20
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Sterling Price Outlook we noted that British Pound reversal was testing initial resistance hurdles into the close of the week with a topside breach exposing, “subsequent resistance objectives at the 2018 low-week close at 1.2582 and a key technical confluence at 1.2717/54- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement and the 2019 yearly open.

Cable broke above the 61.8% retracement of the March range at 1.2518 with the rally taking out targets into 1.2582. The focus now is on a close with respect to the sliding parallel (magenta)- a close below would risk a near-term pullback in price. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to 1.2195 with a breach higher from here eyeing the 75% parallel (currently ~1.2670s) backed by critical resistance steady at 1.2717/54.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of the ascending pitchfork formation with cable attempting to breach the 75% parallel today in New York. Topside resistance objectives are eyed at the highlighted slope confluence near ~1.2670s backed by 1.2710 and 1.2753- look for a more significant reaction there IF reached. Initial support rests at 1.2515 backed by the weekly open at 1.2461 and the post-Brexit low-week close at 1.2433- weakness beyond this zone would risk a larger correction with near-term bullish invalidation now set to 1.2328.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Sterling breakout is approaching downtrend resistance targets and leaves the immediate advance at risk heading into 1.2710/53. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards the upper parallel- look for possible topside exhaustion there IF reached. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Trader Positioning - Cable Trade Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.38 (58% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are2.36% higher than yesterday and 16.09% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.81% higher than yesterday and 4.91% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -2% -5%
Weekly 5% -1% 3%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

UK / US Data Releases - GBP/USD Event Risk - Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Faces A Critical Support Level - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
USD/CAD Faces A Critical Support Level - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
2020-04-14 09:42:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2020 Down Trend May Resume
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2020 Down Trend May Resume
2020-04-14 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Eyes 2020 Trend Top
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Eyes 2020 Trend Top
2020-04-10 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.