Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.09% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: -1.94% Wall Street: -2.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MekDAiTKtm

Amid a sharp rebound in risk appetite, the world reserve currency, the $USD (via the DXY Index), fell across the board last week, settling just off of its weekly low.Get your US Dollar market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/CB0vOnUnOq https://t.co/18S3VcF9RQ

Fed's Clarida: - Fed has tools to avoid deflation

Technical Trade Levels: $DXY, #Gold, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD & $AUDUSD - (Webinar Archive) -https://t.co/tJrerhgfO4

RT @NYFedResearch: Among respondents who were employed four months ago, transitions into unemployment picked up, as did transitions out of…

#BITCOIN -3.49% #BITCOINCASH -6.91% #ETHEREUM -4.38% #RIPPLE -5.14% #LITECOIN -6.26%

German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.698% 3-Year: -0.673% 5-Year: -0.584% 7-Year: -0.524% 10-Year: -0.355% 30-Year: 0.053%

Hey traders! Get your market opening update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter. Tune in below👇 to find out what is driving the markets! https://t.co/epqc5wHxpM

Mexico was reportedly the hold out for the OPEC+ deal and managed a 300k reduction in the demanded cuts from its peers, but still didn't help the Peso. $USDMXN is up. Overlaid here is oil inverted and below 10-day correlation https://t.co/X0b7GQiFPK