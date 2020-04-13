Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical trade setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on DXY, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD and more
US Dollar Opens at Support , Rallies Vulnerable - Gold Rebound Targets Yearly High
The US Dollar Index (DXY) posted the smallest range in over a month last week with price pulling back below uptrend resistance into the close on Friday. The index is threatening a near-term recovery but the broader risk remains for a deeper pullback in price. Gold has continued to press higher with the advance now approaching a the yearly highs after plummeting more than 14% last month – it’s make-or-break for gold prices heading into 1713. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/MXN, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500),USD/CAD, USD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/AUD.
Key Event Risk This Week
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
