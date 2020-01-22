We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • US President Trump says he thinks that he will have a deal with the EU before the US Presidential election
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/ZYQz2ctfi0
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JAN 17), Actual: -1.2% Expected: N/A Previous: 30.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.34%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aE7uwR7NCl
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JAN 17) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 30.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-22
  • GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/01/22/GBPUSD-Downtrend-Move-Cracks-Bears-at-Risk-GBP-vs-USD-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/a7iJ9eZbh1
  • Brilliant https://t.co/StYFbqnTU0
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.26% Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CihFr8u7HA
  • Italian Foreign Minister has quit as leader of 5 Star Party - Sole - In line with earlier source reports that Di Maio could quit $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GK8LRUFCuF
GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook

GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook

2020-01-22 11:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price – Indecisive Traders

Last week, Cable declined 1.2954 – its lowest level in three weeks. The market rallied after with some bears seemed to cut back. On Friday, the price closed the weekly candlestick with the third Doji pattern in a row highlighting that market’s indecision is still on.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat nearby 50 highlighting weak sellers and weaker buyers.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 25, 2018 – Jan 22, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 22-01-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Oct 15 – Jan 22, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 22-01-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on Monday Cable rebounded from the low end of current trading zone 1.2965 – 1.3048 reflecting bears hesitation.

On the following day, the market rallied then retreated back to the same trading zone yet closed above the 50-day average generating a bullish signal.

A close above the high end of the zone could entice GBP/USD bulls to lead the price towards 1.3300 contingent on clearing the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in).

In turn, a close below the high end of the zone could reverse the pair’s course towards the low end of the zone. Further close below this level opens the door for GBPUSD bears to press towards 1.2774. Having said that, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart should be considered as some traders could join/exit that market around these points.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (DEC 23 – Jan 22, 2020)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 22-01-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Jan 8 GBP/USD started a downtrend move creating lower highs with lower lows. However, the price currently develops a double bottom pattern. Any violation to the neckline located at 1.3119 could cause a rally towards 1.3276.

Thus, a break above 1.3135 could push the price towards 1.3185. That said, the resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. On the other hand, a break below 1.3013 may send GBPUSD towards 1.2965. Nevertheless, the daily support level underscored on the chart should remain in focus.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

