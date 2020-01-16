We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
USDCNH and EURUSD May Feel the Impact of Phase One More than the Dow
2020-01-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?
2020-01-16 10:40:00
Brexit Briefing: UK-EU Trade Talks to Begin Late February or Early March
2020-01-16 08:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hUMtJRvPs4
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/PJKBFxbaLk
  • Housing data may be more heavily scrutinized in 2020 as softer global growth places more stress on the consumer to keep the American economy afloat. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/ms4EGbJ1WF https://t.co/UPyg0SirEe
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Silver: 0.02% Gold: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uSIOXgzIcg
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/A5SbTX8tNm
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Accounts of the ECB's December Meeting (DEC) due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • @DavidIusow Possibly, although, i would be awaiting an announcement from automakers for confirmation
  • British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/01/16/British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-GBPUSD-Signals-Indecision-Whats-Next-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/E20KeDCk4d
  • Turkish Central Bank lowers repo rate by 75bps to 11.25%, expectations were for a cut of 50bps $TRY
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?

British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?

2020-01-16 10:40:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

GBP/USD Price – No One in Control

Last week, GBP/USD repeated the previous week's scenario i.e. a rally then buyer's pull back ending the week with another Doji pattern. This week, Cable rebounded from 1.2954 -its lowest level in three weeks. With this, sellers missed out on an opportunity to lead the price. This resulted in a continuation of current market's indecision.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50 highlighting weak sellers and weaker buyers.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 25, 2018 – Jan 16, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 16-01-20 Zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Oct 15 – Jan 16, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 16-01-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Dec 23 GBP/USD rallied back to the old zone indicating that buyers were not done. Similar thing happened this week as the price rebounded twice nearby the low end of current trading zone 1.2965 - 1.3048 then closed above the 50-Day average generating an additional bullish signal.

A close above the high end of the zone could pave the way for buyers to lead GBPUSD towards 1.3300 handle contingent on clearing the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in). Further close above this level may convince more buyers to join the rally and push towards 1.3515. In that scenario, a special attention should be paid to the weekly resistance levels as some traders could join/exit the market nearby these points.

On the other hand, a close below the high end of the zone reflects buyer’s hesitation. This could lead some of them to exit the market and reverse the pair’s direction towards the low end of the zone. Further close below the low end opens the door for sellers to take charge and press Cable towards 1.2774. Although, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart should be considered.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (DEC 11 – Jan 16, 2020)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 16-01-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice on Jan 7 GBP/USD spiked at 1.3232 then declined after and started a downtrend move creating lower highs with lower lows. Yesterday, the pair corrected higher as created a higher low at 1.2984.

A break above 1.3082 could push GBPUSD towards 1.3121. Yet, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. On the flip side, a break below 1.3013 may lead the price towards the low end of current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Having trouble with your trading strategy?Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast
2020-01-15 15:10:00
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
USD/CAD Could Reverse to its Yearly Low - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
USD/CAD Could Reverse to its Yearly Low - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
2020-01-15 10:43:00
EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE
EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE
2020-01-15 00:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.