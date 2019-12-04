We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
Euro Outlook Shaky on Upcoming PMI Data, Renewed Trade Risks
2019-12-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price
2019-12-04 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Trump Backs Brexit at NATO Meeting in UK
2019-12-04 08:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
2019-12-04 09:18:00
US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead
2019-12-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Gold Price Eyes November High with US on Track to Raise China Tariffs
2019-12-04 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-03 20:45:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Year-End Outlook: Is a Santa Claus Rally Coming? What are some other seasonal patterns? Find out 4th December live only on DailyFX Twitter and Facebook with @CVecchioFX , DailyFX Senior Strategist, at 9:00AM EST. https://t.co/Y2DbIukrpb
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/12/04/GBPUSD-Changes-Gear-Jumps-to-Multi-Month-High-British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/B2E2xPpfd1
  • RT @ShehanR2: OPEC Schedule >> Dec 5th: - JMMC @ 1000GMT - OPEC @ 1400GMT Dec 6th: - OPEC+ @ 1000GMT **Timings for pressers too fluid as…
  • How can you use PPI in #forex trading? Find out: https://t.co/TZEdU2SdaS #tradingstyle https://t.co/S4anN2BD3L
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Good morning, USA From, China https://t.co/J8PbKbbD0V https://t.co/WLQzy7JpFJ
  • USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/ilya_spivak/2019/12/04/USDJPY-Forecast-to-Drop-After-Break-of-Chart-Support.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USDJPY #technicalanalysis https://t.co/bcTTA5cnsQ
  • At this rate, any UK Conservative majority (IF) bounce in Sterling will have played out before the poll results are in... #sterling #gbp #brexit #generalelection @DailyFX GBPUSD 1.3045 EURGBP 0.8485 GBPCAD 1.7330
  • DailyFX's own Chief Currency Strategist @JohnKicklighter and Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX discuss how to trade successfully, and what traits define a successful trader? Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/cpdyDwxaI7
GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price

GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price

2019-12-04 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Outlook

Download for free our latest Q4 trading guides to help you build confidence when you trade on JPY, USD and other main currencies

GBP/USD Price – Uptrend Move Recovery

On October 18, uptrend momentum led GBP/USD to its highest level in nearly five and half months. Later, buyers paused this move, and this kept the price in a sideways pattern for six weeks. Today, Cable resumed bullish price action and broke above 1.3012 printing its highest level in nearly seven months at 1.3063.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed higher from 57 to 67, highlighting a clear recovery of current uptrend momentum.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 1, 2017 – DEC 4, 2019) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 04-12-19 zoomed out

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 4 – DEC 4, 2019) Zoomed IN

GBP/USD Changes Gear &amp; Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price

From the daily chart, we notice yesterday, GBP/USD rallied to a higher trading zone 1.2965 – 1.3048. Today, the price has tested the high end of the zone.

Hence, a close above the high end could embolden more market’s participants to push Cable towards the vicinity of 1.3293-1.3300. Nevertheless, this rally may weaken at the weekly resistance levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) as they offer an attractive exit points for some buyers. Others may take profit nearby 1.3150 as discussed in our previous updates.

That said, a close below the low end of current zone would mean buyer’s pullback. This could reverse the price’s direction sending GBPUSD towards the vicinity of 1.2785-75. Further close below 1.2775 might pave the way for sellers to press towards 1.2550. In that scenario, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be considered.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (Oct 15 – DEC 4, 2019)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 04-12-19

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice today GBP/USD testes the uptrend line originated form the Nov 8 low 1.2768. The price may provide a bullish signal if closes beyond the trendline for two successive candlesticks.

A break above 1.3072 could lead GBPUSD towards 1.3177. Although, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. On the other hand, a break below 1.2916 could send Cable towards 1.2828. Yet, the weekly support level underlined o the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to find out more about key levels GBPUSD would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
2019-12-03 19:30:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price
2019-12-03 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
2019-12-03 10:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.