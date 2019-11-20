We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Bearish Behavior as FOMC Alters Guidance
2019-11-20 05:25:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/SEK, USD/NOK Eye FOMC Minutes
2019-11-20 05:00:00
News
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Weakens After General Election Debate
2019-11-20 09:00:00
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Up as US Hong Kong Stand Sours Trade Deal Hope
2019-11-20 03:34:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Weaken With US-China Trade Hope, Stockpiles Eyed
2019-11-20 07:09:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Eyes Resistance- GLD Levels
2019-11-19 18:20:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Weaken With US-China Trade Hope, Stockpiles Eyed
2019-11-20 07:09:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Takes a Blow on Russia OPEC Cut Comment
2019-11-19 15:33:00
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast

2019-11-20 10:31:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
GBP/USD Price Outlook

Download for free our latest Q4 trading guides to help you build confidence when you trade on JPY, USD and other main currencies

GBP/USD Price – Locked in The Range

On Oct 21, GBP/USD rallied its highest level in over five months at 1.3012. Later, the price settled below 1.3000 handle then stuck in a sideways pattern creating higher highs with lower lows.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50, reflecting a stalled uptrend impulse.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 1, 2017 – Nov 20, 2019) Zoomed out

GBPUSD price daily chart 20-11-19 Zoomed out

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (June 1 – Nov 7, 2019) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD price daily chart 20-11-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Monday GBP/USD tested the high end of current trading zone 1.2785 – 1.2965. The price failed for the third time to rally to the higher trading zone as buyers took profit at this stage. This could weaken current momentum and press the pair towards the low end of the zone.

A close below the low end could break the deadlock and motivate sellers to lead GBPUSD towards 1.2550. Yet, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

On the flip -side, we notice at present GBPUSD creates a bullish rectangle pattern.Therefore, if the price closes on the opposite side, i.e. above the high end of the zone, this suggests buyers may push towards 1.3150. Although, the weekly resistance area and levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (Oct 1 – Nov 7, 2019)

GBPUSD price four hour chart 20-11-19

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice today GBP/USD has tested the uptrend line originated form the Nov 8 Low at 1.2768.

Thus, a break below 1.2866 could send GBPUSD towards the low end of current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart. Nevertheless, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be considered. In turn, a break above 1.2989 could lead GBPUSD towards 1.3028. However, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring

See the chart to find out more about key levels GBPUSD would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.