News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going
2022-07-29 14:00:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-07-27 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise if the Fed’s Ideal Inflation Gauge Softens After GDP Shrank
2022-07-29 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2022-07-29 07:57:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Capitulation as Bulls Rush For The Exit
2022-07-29 09:27:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD treading water after bounce from just beneath parity
  • May be a bit more upside in play before turning back lower

The EUR/USD bounce from under parity lost steam only a few days into the rally and since then it has moved generally sideways. With this development taking shape within the context of a strong downtrend we may soon see a resumption of weakness.

But before that occurs another round of strength may first unfold, however, it may not be the most tradable rally as momentum is lacking and strong resistance lies not too far ahead. A break above 10278 will have a pair of lows created this year in focus.

The lows clock in around the 10350-mark, which is a just a short distance away from the 2017 low at 10340. It is a meaningful area to pay attention to. Adding further weight to the mid-103s is the sturdy downward channel line from early this year.

The confluence between various points of resistance will make for an interesting test, assuming the Euro can rally that far. Right now the struggle is real as we are seeing a muted response by the market. Should this week’s low at 10096 break, then look for the recent low beneath parity at 9952 to come back into play.

Overall, more upside still looks like it could be in the cards, but if 10278 maintains and we see the weekly low break, then that notion will be off the table for now. From a risk/reward perspective, it would be ideal to see a rally to confluent resistance and subsequent failure for would-be shorts.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-28 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rips into Resistance
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rips into Resistance
2022-07-28 17:00:00
Nasdaq Technical Outlook: NDX Fed Rally Faces Downtrend Resistance
Nasdaq Technical Outlook: NDX Fed Rally Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-28 15:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Watching the Turn Lower from Resistance
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Watching the Turn Lower from Resistance
2022-07-28 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish