USD Technical Outlook

US Dollar Index (DXY) decline largely driven by Euro parity rebound

Levels and lines to watch in the days ahead

USD Technical Analysis: Euro Parity Bounce Leading to Important First Test

The DXY index is coming off with good momentum from its recent peak on the back of a rally from just under parity in the Euro. Given that EUR accounts for about 57% of the DXY’s weighting the index will react in near inverse fashion.

The correction in the trend may be short-lived, but we may very well see a period of horizontal price action develop before the broader trends try to reassert themselves. What this move doesn’t look like at this time is a big-picture reversal. That would take a good bit more of time to get a handle on if it is.

The first levels to watch in the DXY and EUR/USD are 10581 and the 10340s, respectively. The DXY support level is a solid one with both the June high and a trend-line from May coming into confluence around the same price point.

The EUR/USD has the 2017 low at 10340, which is just a fraction lower than a pair of lows that developed in May and June. A short ways higher above those lows is a channel line dating to February. It’s a strong channel given its duration and connecting points, including the recent one just under parity.

The thinking is that we will see a bit more of the recent trends unfold, but soon support/resistance DXY/Euro will offer up some type of reaction points. How impactful those levels are will help determine whether a larger move can unfold or if the corrective move is over.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX