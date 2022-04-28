News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low
2022-04-28 00:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Reversal Emerges Ahead of April Low
2022-04-27 23:00:00
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Appear Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Bullish Bets
2022-04-27 03:30:00
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Google Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings Report
2022-04-26 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2022-04-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels
2022-04-27 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-27 12:30:00
More View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, IGCS – Technical Outlook

  • Euro is aiming for the worst weekly performance since late February
  • EUR/USD cleared the 2020 low, which exposed the bottom from 2017
  • Retail trader positioning data is further underscoring a downside bias

Euro Technical Analysis

The Euro is aiming for the worst week against the US Dollar since late February, which was when EUR/USD sank the most since March 2020. Over the past 24 hours, the single currency cleared the 2020 low, confirming a breakout under 1.0636. That has the pair setting course for the 2017 bottom, where a zone of support between 1.0340 – 1.0388 awaits it.

Getting there does entail clearing the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1.0496 on the chart below. Beyond the 2017 low sits levels last seen in 2002. The 138.2% extension can also kick in as support at 1.0233 if prices declined to those levels. Keep a close eye on RSI, positive divergence does continue to persist. That shows fading downside momentum, which can at times precede a turn higher.

In the event of a turn higher, there is some room higher before common Simple Moving Averages come into play. These include the 20- and 50-day lines, which can hold as resistance and reinstate the broader downside focus. Immediate resistance could be the 2020 low at 1.0636, which could reinstate itself as a new ceiling.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low

Chart Created in TradingView

Euro IG Client Sentiment Analysis – Bearish

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 78% of retail traders are net-long EUR/USD. IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. Since the majority of traders are biased to the upside, this suggests that prices may continue falling. This is as downside exposure decreased by 6.92% and 18.39% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of these readings work together to offer a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low

*IGCS data used from April 27th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitt

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Technical Outlook: SPX500 Stock Plunge- More To Come
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: SPX500 Stock Plunge- More To Come
2022-04-27 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels
2022-04-27 17:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed