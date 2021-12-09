News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway
2021-12-09 13:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
2021-12-08 19:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
2021-12-09 11:31:00
British Pound Wilts on Omicron Restrictions and a Less Hawkish BOE. Where To GBP/USD?
2021-12-09 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD testing slope resistance within context of downtrend
  • Wedge formation could form, leading to a new leg lower
  • Could lead to major long-term support level

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway

The Euro, for the most part, has been moving sideways the past few weeks, and on that price action is looking like it is carving out a potential corrective pattern within the context of an ongoing downtrend. The low earlier in the week created the possibility of a higher low from the November low, but if resistance holds we could then see a lower-high form from the November 30 spike.

This higher-low lower-high sequence could form a wedge, and the wedge would be developing at an important point of resistance. The slope running down from the middle of June has solid connecting points. It was once a good source of support, but since it broke in mid-November it has become a source of resistance.

Triangles/wedges within the context of a strong trend can work as either continuation or reversal style patterns. This is why the most conservative approach to trading them requires being patient and waiting to see which side confirms.

A breakdown out of a developed wedge will have small support at 11227 followed by a more meaningful level in the November low set at 11186. A breakdown below 11186 would then clear a path towards major support at 11000.

Aside from 11000 being a psychological level, down there lies a trend-line from 2000. If one were to reconstruct the Euro prior to its existence with its constituents (namely the Deutschemark), you can extrapolate the trend-line back to the 1980s.

The trend suggests that we will see it sell off towards the 11000 low, but we can’t rule out a reversal higher that at least extends the current corrective period. A break out of the wedge would have EUR/USD back above slope resistance. A daily close above 11382 is seen as confirming this scenario. A rally towards 11500 and the trend-line from May could come into focus.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
2021-12-08 19:39:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Clinging to Trendline Support - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Clinging to Trendline Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-07 19:45:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps
2021-12-07 19:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed