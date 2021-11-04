News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend
2021-11-04 13:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks Ahead of OPEC+ and Against Upbeat Tone Post FOMC. Can WTI Get a Grip?
2021-11-04 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold Prices React to the Fed, Yields & Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2021-11-04 13:17:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD Tumbles After Bank of England Leaves UK Interest Rate Unchanged
2021-11-04 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up
2021-11-04 11:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD nearing a new cycle low in trend since May
  • Levels and lines to watch in the days ahead

The Euro has clearly been in a downtrend since May, with it primarily carving out short-term lower-lows and lower-highs. Another lower-low could be in the works here very shortly. A break below 11524 will do the trick for getting EUR/USD to a new cycle low.

It will be interesting, though, to see how a new low is treated as we will quickly see the March 2020 spike-high tested, a significant point in time. That level arrives at 11495, a mere 29 pips below the October low.

We may see an initial reaction even if the Euro is to continue on lower. If we don’t see a meaningful bounce develop at that juncture, the next level to watch is 11423 and then the under-side trend-line extending low since June.

The lower-side trend-line is of interest because of the number of inflection points and how clean it is. It runs neatly under lows from June to early October. That line currently runs down near 11400, but is a moving target that is moving sharply lower given the angle of the trend-line.

To negate the currently bearish outlook, EUR/USD needs to turn around and break the clear bearish sequence of lower-lows and lower-highs. This won’t be an easy or quick feat. We would need to see the Euro trade back above 11700 to seriously consider potential for a trend reversal.

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD daily chart

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

